CLARKSVILLE — Lanesville edged Christian Academy for first, while Clarksville's Anna Horvath earned medalist honors in a tri-match Tuesday afternoon at Wooded View Golf Course.
The Eagles carded a collective 276 — two shots better than the Warriors. Horvath fired a 54 to lead the host Generals, who fielded an incomplete team.
“We had a bit of a downpour about halfway through the round, which made today more challenging than normal. I’m really proud of Anna for focusing through that and shooting her best round of the season,” Clarksville coach Tosha Embry said.
Delaney Annis shot 67 to lead CAI while Kaiya Cain matched that to pace Lanesville.
LANESVILLE 276, CAI 278, CLARKSVILLE INC.
Tuesday at Wooded View GC
Medalist: Anna Horvath (CL) 54.
Clarksville: Anna Horvath 54, Kaylin Lemke 60, Zaynub Al-Kazawi 72.
CAI: Delaney Annis 67, Lily Hard 68, Lily Koerber 71, Ariana Ramirez 72.
Lanesville: Kaiya Cain 67, Lilly Clifford 68, Marley Dillon 70, Sophia Smith 71, Amy Koons 71, Ella Grossman 72.
