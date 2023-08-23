CLgirls.jpg

Clarksville's Anna Horvath, Lina Howlett and Kaylin Lemke each shot under 60 for the Generals in their victory over visiting Southwestern on Tuesday at Wooded View Golf Course. 

 Josh Cook | News and Tribune

CLARKSVILLE — Led by co-medalists Anna Horvath and Kaylin Lemke, Clarksville defeated Southwestern in a dual match Tuesday afternoon at Wooded View Golf Course.

Horvath and Lemke both fired a 57 for the Generals, who carded a collective 240 — 35 better than the Rebels.

Lina Howlett added a 58 for Clarksville.

"It was great to have three girls under 60," Generals coach Tosha Embry said. "I'm proud of Kaylin and Anna for sharing match medalist honors. I think this is representative of the work the girls have been putting in and a sign of good things to come the rest of the season."

.

CLARKSVILLE 240, SOUTHWESTERN 275

Tuesday at Wooded View GC

Medalists: Anna Horvath (CL), Kaylin Lemke (CL) 57.

Clarksville: Horvath 57, Lemke 57, Lina Howlett 58, Zaynub Al-Kazawi 68.

Southwestern: Kayla Boscia 67, Emily Keeton 68, Maddie Bayne 70, Paisley Hendricks 70, Kaitlyn Wickersham 72.

Tags

Trending Video