CLARKSVILLE — Led by co-medalists Anna Horvath and Kaylin Lemke, Clarksville defeated Southwestern in a dual match Tuesday afternoon at Wooded View Golf Course.
Horvath and Lemke both fired a 57 for the Generals, who carded a collective 240 — 35 better than the Rebels.
Lina Howlett added a 58 for Clarksville.
"It was great to have three girls under 60," Generals coach Tosha Embry said. "I'm proud of Kaylin and Anna for sharing match medalist honors. I think this is representative of the work the girls have been putting in and a sign of good things to come the rest of the season."
CLARKSVILLE 240, SOUTHWESTERN 275
Tuesday at Wooded View GC
Medalists: Anna Horvath (CL), Kaylin Lemke (CL) 57.
Clarksville: Horvath 57, Lemke 57, Lina Howlett 58, Zaynub Al-Kazawi 68.
Southwestern: Kayla Boscia 67, Emily Keeton 68, Maddie Bayne 70, Paisley Hendricks 70, Kaitlyn Wickersham 72.
