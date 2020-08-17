HENRYVILLE — Floyd Central put together a solid effort but it wasn’t enough to challenge second-ranked Evansville North in the Fuzzy Zoeller Invitational on Saturday at Champions Pointe Golf Club.
North, led by individual medalist Chloe Johnson’s sizzling 6-under-par 64, won with a score of 271. The 10th-ranked Highlanders were 44 shots back in second.
“Not our best,” Floyd Central coach Kara Collier said. “But they persevered. They kept their focus for a solid score.”
Junior Sophie Cook shot 74 to pace the Highlanders while seniors Haleigh Cullins and Zoe Hoehn added 78 and 79, respectively. Freshman Trinity Bramer rounded out the scoring for Floyd with an 84.
“We’re really focusing on our short game,” Collier said. “That’s where we’re losing strokes.”
It may not have been a top-drawer effort by the Highlanders, but Collier is looking ahead with confidence.
“We look to the next shot, let the last shot go and keep that positive attitude,” she said. “We’re trying to beat our best and we’re focusing on the end of the season.”
And the end of the season presents a challenge — likely facing the Huskies in the regional.
“They’re a wonderful team, but keeping a level head throughout the round and things can change very quickly in golf," Collier said.
Cook epitomized the level head that Collier spoke of.
“I was pretty consistent today, that helps a lot,” she said. “I just focus on one hole at a time, not get ahead of myself.”
The course, which played long, was perfect for Cook’s style of play.
“My drive was really good and I was dropping my putts from long distance,” she said. “I feel like I progress every week and today was a confidence builder.”
Evansville North, which won the state title two years ago and was runner-up last year, came into the invitational with talent and experience.
“The girls are seasoned,” said Huskies coach Ken Wempe, whose top four scorers featured three juniors.
And a chance to play at one of the premiere courses in Southern Indiana was an opportunity that even an upper echelon team in the state couldn’t pass up.
“They like coming here,” Wempe said of his team. “We wouldn’t miss it for anything, it’s a challenge.”
New Albany, paced by freshman Laken Tetley’s 79, was fourth at 351.
Providence finished 11th with 432. The Pioneers were paced by senior Reese Bottorff’s 91.
FUZZY ZOELLER INVITATIONAL
Saturday at Champions Pointe GC, par 70
Team scores: Evansville North 271, Floyd Central 315, Bedford North Lawrence 339, New Albany 351, Madison 393, Louisville Mercy 402, Jennings County 414, Scottsburg 419, Seymour 422, Brownstown Central 425, Providence 432, North Harrison 499, Salem NTS.
Medalist: Chloe Johnson (Evansville North) 64.
Floyd Central: Sophie Cook 74, Haleigh Cullins 78, Zoe Hoehn 79, Trinity Bramer 84, Audrey Giovenco 100.
New Albany: Laken Tetley 79, Kennedy Lee 89, Sarah Jefferson 90, Maddie Daniel 93, Libby Bogdon 98.
Providence: Reese Bottorff 91, Lilly Chapman 101, Abby Shavers 117, Katherine Pfeifer 123.
