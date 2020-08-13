SCOTTSBURG — Clarksville’s Karena Knight won medalist honors, but Scottsburg won the three-way match Thursday afternoon.
Knight fired a 43 at Westwood Golf Course for the Generals, who carded a collective 230 — 22 shots behind the Warriorettes.
Silver Creek, which only had three golfers, fielded an incomplete team.
Also for Clarksville, Summer Neal added a 58.
“It is always nice to see improvements in the team score. I expect that to continue,” Generals coach Tosha Embry said. “Also, it was great to see Summer break 60 today. All the girls have put in the work and we are starting to see it pay off.”
Makayla Barger fired a 45 to lead victorious Scottsburg while Lana Dobson and Dev Wilkerson each shot 52 to pace the Dragons.
SCOTTSBURG 208, CLARKSVILLE 230, SILVER CREEK INC.
Thursday at Westwood GC, Scottsburg
Medalist: Karena Knight (Clarksville) 43.
Scottsburg: Makayla Barger 45, Molly McGannon 52, Emma Lynn 58, Lydia Wolf 58, Kensley Gambrall 53.
Clarksville: Knight 43, Summer Neal 58, Sara Vaughn 63, Emily Kaiser 66.
Silver Creek: Lana Dobson 52, Dev Wilkerson 52, Olivia Burton 57.
