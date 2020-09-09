CLARKSVILLE — Led by medalist Karena Knight, Clarksville won a tri-match Wednesday afternoon at Wooded View Golf Course.
Knight fired a 6-over-par 42 to lead the Generals, who carded a collective 215 — four shots better than Henryville and 50 better than Charlestown.
Also for Clarksville, Emily Kaiser shot 54 and Sara Vaughn 58.
"We had a great round tonight," Generals coach Tosha Embry said. "Karena and Sara had solid rounds tonight. We are looking forward to our conference tournament this weekend."
Taytum Easton topped the Hornets with a 45 while Annie Spicer added a 53.
"We struggled a bit on the greens today. Had we limited our three-putts, our score would have been considerably better. We're improving, but we're starting to run out of time with the end of the season approaching fast," Henryville coach Robin Embry said.
Emma McCutcheon and Micah Kaelin shot 65 apiece to lead the Pirates.
Borden's Natalie Lewis fired a 63.
CLARKSVILLE 215, HENRYVILLE 219, CHARLESTOWN 265
At Wooded View, par-36
Medalist: Karena Knight (Clarksville) 42.
Clarksville: Knight 42, Emily Kaiser 54, Sara Vaughn 58, Summer Neal 61.
Borden: Natalie Lewis 63.
Charlestown: Emma McCutcheon 65, Micah Kaelin 65, Brenna Doty 66, Olivia Doty 69.
Henryville: Taytum Easton 45, Annie Spicer 53, Sydney Kleinert 56, Lilly Bindner 65, Emma Wallis 70.
