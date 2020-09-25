GIRLS' GOLF: Knight playing well at right time

CORYDON — Karena Knight didn't really pick up a golf club until her first year of high school.
Ahead of her freshman year at Louisville's Assumption, she attended an open house at the school.
"The golf coach was just like, 'We need players.' So, I signed up," Knight recently recalled. "I played softball before so I kind of knew how to swing."
She played her freshman and sophomore seasons across the river before transferring to Clarksville near the end of her sophomore year. Following a solid junior season for the Generals, Knight has blossomed this year. She was the individual medalist in a number of matches and last Saturday she was the top individual on a non-regional qualifying team at the Corydon Central Sectional. Saturday she'll compete in the Washington Regional at Country Oaks Golf Club in Montgomery. Play is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m.
"She puts the time in outside of regular practices. She will take lessons, she plays tournaments in the summer time and she spends time on the course on the weekends, so her dedication has really paid off over the course of a few years," Clarksville coach Tosha Embry said. "So for as short of a time as she's been playing, she's playing pretty well."
Knight was the individual runner-up (behind Silver Creek's Jacy Stricker) at Sept. 12's Mid-Southern Conference Tournament, then a few days later shot a nine-hole personal-best 38 at Butler Falls Golf Course in Hanover.
"For having the first tournament as conference I think I did really good because I hadn't played an 18-hole tournament since the summer, that was pretty good for me," Knight said.
Last Saturday she matched her MSC score with an 88 at Old Capital Golf Club.
"I would've liked to have seen her play a little better today, she shot 88 at conference and 88 today," Embry said last Saturday. "I would've liked to have seen a little bit of improvement, but it was a long day, so hopefully next week we can get in that low 80 (range) that we're looking for, not that high 80 (range)."
Even with her individual success this season, Knight was just as pleased with the improvements of her team.
"As a team I think we all got better," she said. "I'm really proud of my teammates and how they overcame this whole entire season and got low scores. Summer (Neal) got a 49 (her personal-best) this year, which is a really good achievement for her. I'm just really proud of my teammates and how far they have come."
Stricker and Providence senior Reese Bottorff will also compete as individuals at Country Oaks. Meanwhile Henryville senior Taytum Easton will compete as an individual at Saturday's Roncalli Regional, which is slated to go off at 8:30 a.m. at Smock Golf Club in Indianapolis.
HIGHLANDERS HOPE TO ADVANCE
Floyd Central enters the Washington Regional seeking its first trip to the IHSAA State Finals since 2013, when the Highlanders finished 11th.
"We are going to focus in hard this week and get ready. We have every ability to be able to get on to state this year," Floyd coach Kara Collier said last Saturday. "It's just doing the little things, it's keeping our focus and going out there and doing what we can."
Top-ranked Evansville North, which won the regional by 26 shots last fall, is the favorite.
"They are amazing, but every team is beatable," Collier said. "They have a bad day, we have a great day and you never know what's possible."
For their part, the Highlanders have high hopes.
"We're going to kick butt. We're going to play so good, the whole team is," said junior Sophie Cook, who beat teammate Zoe Hoehn in a playoff to earn medalist honors at the Corydon Sectional.
"We're all going to have to shoot in the 70s. We're all going to have to have great rounds. And I think we can do it," Hoehn said last Saturday. "We've met with a life coach, it's like a confidence thing, and she's helped us a lot. (Last Saturday) wasn't all of our best days, but I think we're all in the good head space to come out and go low."
BULLDOGS LOOK TO GAIN MOMENTUM
New Albany is coming off a solid second-place finish at Corydon. The Bulldogs, who feature a lineup that includes one junior, three sophomores and a freshman, hope to build off of that today at Country Oaks.
"It's a stacked field and it's a longer golf course. Hopefully we stay dry because if it's firm that'll help, it'll play a little shorter," New Albany coach Rick Belcher said after his team carded a collective 328 last Saturday at Old Capital. "We keep getting lower and lower and lower, and they're listening, they're learning and they're doing all the right things. It's about timing. Hopefully we're not there yet, we're not going to peak 'til next weekend. I'd still love to shoot that 320 this season and have some momentum going into the next season knowing that with 320 we're right there in the thick of things. Then, you take those girls and you improve'em two or three strokes apiece and go 310 and we're right there for a run at the state tournament."
RED DEVILS LOOK FORWARD TO REGIONAL
Jeffersonville also looks to build off of a solid sectional finish. The Red Devils shot 407 at Old Capital to earn their first regional berth in more than a decade.
Jeff has an experienced lineup with seniors Allison Kane, Baylee Lawler and Danielle Monroe, as well as juniors Chloe Ortuno and Paige Means.
"I’ve got three seniors — Danielle Monroe, Allison Kane and Baylee Lawler — and all four years they’ve worked really hard, so this is a great way to wrap up their senior year by advancing to regionals," Red Devils coach Dusty Corum said last Saturday.