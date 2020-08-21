SCOTTSBURG — Clarksville's Karena Knight was co-medalist, but host Scottsburg down the Generals and Paoli in a tri-match Thursday at Westwood Golf Course.
Knight and Scottsburg's Makayla Barger each fired a 44 while the Warriorettes posted a team score of 196 — 26 shots ahead of the Generals. The Rams fielded an incomplete team.
Also for Clarksville, Sara Vaughn carded a 58, Summer Neal a 59 and Emily Kaiser 61.
"It’s great to see another improvement in our overall team score," Generals coach Tosha Embry said. "Emily and Sara came through with some great scores, while Summer and Karena continue to be pretty consistent. I’m really happy for Sara breaking 60 today, that’s been a goal of hers and it’s awesome to see her make that happen."
SCOTTSBURG 196, CLARKSVILLE 222, PAOLI INC.
At Westwood GC, Scottsburg
Medalists: Karena Knight (Clarksville), Makayla Barger (Scottsburg) 44.
Clarksville: Knight 44, Sara Vaughn 58, Summer Neal 59, Emily Kaiser 61.
Scottsburg: Barger 44, Molly McGannon 47, Jordyn Johnson 48, Lydia Wolf 57.
