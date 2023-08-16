CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville's Kaylin Lemke earned medalist honors, but Salem won a four-way match at Wooded View Golf Course on Tuesday afternoon.
Lemke fired a 57 to finish first individually while the Lions edged the Generals 256-261. Christian Academy and Trinity Lutheran fielded incomplete squads.
"The course was pretty wet, which made things a little tougher than last week, but everybody still hit some great shots," Clarksville coach Tosha Embry said. "It was really great to see Kaylin win match medalist."
Lina Howlett added a 65 for the Generals.
SALEM 256, CLARKSVILLE 261. CAI, TRINITY LUTHERAN INC.
Tuesday at Wooded View GC
Medalist: Kaylin Lemke (Clarksville) 57.
Salem: Maddie Akers 59, Kendall Hickey 62, Abby Maynard 67, McKenzie Voelz 68, Alli Clodfelter 72.
Clarksville: Kaylin Lemke 57, Lina Howlett 65, Anna Horvath 67, Zaynub Al-Kazawi 72.
CAI: Lily Hard 69, Delaney Annis 72, Lily Koerber 72.
Trinity Lutheran: Allie Schocky 63.
MONDAY
STARS DOWN ‘DOGS
FLOYDS KNOBS — New Albany’s Kaidyn Wardlaw tied for medalist honors, but Bedford North Lawrence beat the Bulldogs in a Hoosier Hills Conference dual match Monday afternoon.
Wardlaw and BNL’s Chloe McFaddin both shot 1-over-par 37s at Valley View Golf Club to tie for first. Led by McFaddin, the 17th-ranked Stars shot a 160 — 15 shots better than the Bulldogs.
.
BEDFORD NL 160, NEW ALBANY 175
Monday at Valley View GC, par-36
Co-medalists: Kaidyn Wardlaw (NA), Chloe McFaddin (BNL) 37.
New Albany: Wardlaw 37, Abby Reavis 43, Ava Quinn 46, Sienna Dietrich 49, Emma Reavis 56, Lilly McGuire 72.
