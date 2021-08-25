CLARKSVILLE — New Washington won a tri-match against Clarksville and Southwestern on Tuesday afternoon.
The Mustangs carded a collective 276, while neither the Generals nor the Rebels fielded full teams.
Clarksville’s Emily Kaiser earned medalist honors, shooting a 53 at Wooded View Golf Course.
Summer Neal added a 55 for the Generals.
“The girls definitely turned it around from yesterday. It’s nice to see their hard work starting to pay off,” Clarksville coach Tosha Embry said.
Ashley Wills led New Wash with a 65, while Avery Wilson added a 66.
NEW WASHINGTON 276, CLARKSVILLE INC., SOUTHWESTERN INC. Tuesday at Wooded View GC
Medalist: Emily Kaiser (Clarksville) 53.
Clarksville: Kaiser 53, Summer Neal 55, Leslie North 73.
Southwestern: Ximena Vikchis 59, Hannah Samson 64, Kayla Boscia 74.
New Washington: Ashley Wills 65, Avery Wilson 66, Emily Poole 72, Alyssa Burke 73.
