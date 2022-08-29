GIRLS’ GOLF: New Albany wins its invitational

FLOYDS KNOBS — Led by senior Sarah Jefferson, New Albany took home the team title at its invitational Saturday.
The host Bulldogs carded a collective 328 at Valley View Golf Club. Corydon Central was second with a 361 while Evansville Mater Dei took third with a 367. Also in the nine-team field, Providence placed sixth (417), Jeffersonville seventh (420), Borden eighth (438) and Silver Creek ninth (513).
Jeff’s Laken Tetley and Jennings County’s Sophia Curry both shot 75 in regulation. Tetley then beat Curry on the first playoff hole to claim medalist honors.
Corydon Central’s Emma Rowland took third with a 76 while Jefferson finished fourth with a 77.
Abby Reavis added an 82, Kaidyn Wardlaw an 84 and Maddie Daniel an 85 to round out New Albany’s team score.
NEW ALBANY INVITATIONAL
Saturday at Valley View GC
Team scores: 1. New Albany 328, 2. Corydon Central 361, 3. Evansville Mater Dei 367, 4. Jennings County 373, 5. Lawrenceburg 416, 6. Providence 417, 7. Jeffersonville 420, 8. Borden 438, 9. Silver Creek 513.
Medalist: Laken Tetley (Jeffersonville) 75-x.
New Albany: Sarah Jefferson 77, Abby Reavis 82, Kaidyn Wardlaw 84, Maddie Daniel 85, Avery Carroll 88, Sienna Dietrich 99.
Corydon Central: Emma Rowland 76, Abby Russel 91, Madi Stilwell 96, Khloe Mathes 98, Hougland 112.
Borden: Emily Cissell 105, Selby Pierce 106, Sofie White 113, Grace Gentry 114, Lily Lynch 116.
Silver Creek: Audrey Ramsey 123, Eva Wheatly 124, Leah Hall 130, Ella Preston 136.
Providence: Ainsley Wilt 98, Claire Cassis 99, Savanna Gohmann 106, Riley Morton 114, Madyson Blume 140.
Jeffersonville: Tetley 75, Hadley Hannon 107, Isabella Rodriguez 115, Marina Brunson 123, Katie Meyer 133.
x—won playoff.
FLOYD TIES FOR 10TH AT HALL OF FAME
FRANKLIN — Floyd Central tied for 10th-place in Saturday’s Hall of Fame Tournament, which featured some of the top teams from across the state.
Carmel took home the team title with a collective 7-over-par 295. That was four shots better than Center Grove and six ahead of Castle. Westfield (303) and Batesville (315) rounded out the top five.
The Highlanders carded a collective 327 at The Legends Golf Club.
Junior Trinity Bramer led the way for Floyd with a 78. Also for the Highlanders, Paige Giovenco shot 79, Chloe Cook 81, Rachael Shaffer 89 and Abby Wright 96.