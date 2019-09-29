MONTGOMERY — A variety of smiles were revealed by golfers as teams gathered at Country Oaks Golf Club to see all the final scores posted.
For Floyd Central senior Sydney Juliot, it was after hugging her Highlander teammates for the final time after Floyd Central finished in sixth place, needing a top-three finish to advance to the IHSAA State Finals.
For New Washington senior Katlyn Price, it was a jubilant moment — after several hours of pacing near the scoring building — that her round of 79 was good enough to qualify her for her school’s first state finals appearance in the sport.
For defending state champion Evansville North, the smiles abound for a a state regional record with their winning score of 284.
Playing with her good-luck charms around her neck, Price found another good-luck item during Saturday’s round.
“I found a grasshopper and gave me luck on all my putts. I carried him around for two holes,” Price said. “My main goal was be under 80. I was mostly in the fairway. I only had three three-putts. It feels really good. This time they’ll actually notice I’m for their golf team and not for anyone else.”
Price earned the fifth and final individual qualifying berth, edging Highlanders’ sophomore Sophie Cook by one stroke.
As a team, the Highlanders shot 344 but needed to be under the 327 of Gibson Southern — a first-time state qualifier — to earn a trip to state as a team. Evansville Memorial took runner-up to North, shooting a 310 that was led by individual medalist Mallory Russell’s score of six-under par 66.
Juliot posted the Highlanders’ No. 2 score with an 85, while junior Halleigh Cullins shot 89 and sophomore Audrey Giovenco shot 90 to round out the scoring.
“I’ve really enjoyed playing my senior year. We wanted to go to state but it didn’t happen. The friendships I’ve made on this team was one of the best things about playing,” Juliot said. “I’m glad I went out with some good scores.”
The Highlanders all had their share of struggles early in the round.
“We missed some greens, couldn’t get the putts to fall and just really weren’t able to score very well,” coach Kara Collier said. “Then you battle the mental game and try to keep positive. It’s a longer course and a little tougher than we played in the sectional. It’s giving us some promise. We’re going to really miss Sydney but getting four of them back and rebuilding for next year’s really exciting.”
For Cook, the team didn’t meet its goals but it’s experience she hopes all the returning players draw on in 2020.
“I had a good day. I struggled with my putting today and I have to work on that. Other than that, I played well. It’s a good learning experience,” Cook said.
New Albany was 11th out of 19 teams with a 384. The Bulldogs will return their entire lineup. Freshman Madison Daniel led the way Saturday with a 91 and sophomore Kennedy Lee shot 94. Freshmen Sarah Jefferson (98), Elizabeth Bogdon (101) and Avery Carroll (110) rounded out the top five.
Providence was 17th with Kasey Lockard leading the team with a 103.
“The improvement they made was just exceptional. To get here was quite an accomplishment on their part and we’re happy with that,” Providence coach Ken Allender said.
HORN COMPETES AT RONCALLI
Henryville’s Allison Horn shot a 106 in the Roncalli Regional on Saturday, capping off the final competition of her career.
“Allison didn’t score quite like she wanted, but she represented herself, family, team, school, and community well. It was a unique experience as her group contained the past two individual state champions,” coach Robin Embry said.
