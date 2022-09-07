KPage1.jpg

Floyd Central senior Keely Page carded a 6-over-par 42 to lead the Highlanders to wins over New Albany and Providence in a three-way match Tuesday afternoon at Valley View Golf Club.

 Photo courtesy Floyd Central Golf Facebook page

FLOYDS KNOBS — Led by Keely Page, Floyd Central defeated Jeffersonville in a dual match Tuesday afternoon. 

Page fired a 4-over-par 40 to lead the Highlanders, who played without their top players, to a 177 — 54 shots ahead of the Red Devils — at Valley View Golf Club.  

Laken Tetley shot a 3-over 39 to earn medalist honors and lead Jeff. 

Also for Floyd, Abby Wright added a 44, Chelsea Tanner a 46 and Abi Daily a 47. 

FLOYD CENTRAL 177, JEFFERSONVILLE 231

Tuesday at Valley View GC

     Medalist: Laken Tetley (Jeffersonville) 39. 

     Floyd Central: Keely Page 40, Abby Wright 44, Chelsea Tanner 46, Abi Daily 47, Gracelyn Sinex 48. 

     Jeff: Tetley 39, Hadley Hannon 59, Marina Brunson 63, Isabella Rodriguez 70, Lauren Peters 72. 

