FLOYDS KNOBS — Led by Keely Page, Floyd Central defeated Jeffersonville in a dual match Tuesday afternoon.
Page fired a 4-over-par 40 to lead the Highlanders, who played without their top players, to a 177 — 54 shots ahead of the Red Devils — at Valley View Golf Club.
Laken Tetley shot a 3-over 39 to earn medalist honors and lead Jeff.
Also for Floyd, Abby Wright added a 44, Chelsea Tanner a 46 and Abi Daily a 47.
FLOYD CENTRAL 177, JEFFERSONVILLE 231
Tuesday at Valley View GC
Medalist: Laken Tetley (Jeffersonville) 39.
Floyd Central: Keely Page 40, Abby Wright 44, Chelsea Tanner 46, Abi Daily 47, Gracelyn Sinex 48.
Jeff: Tetley 39, Hadley Hannon 59, Marina Brunson 63, Isabella Rodriguez 70, Lauren Peters 72.
