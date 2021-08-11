CLARKSVILLE — Led by medalist Sunni Burke, Charlestown clipped Clarksville in the Generals' season-opener Wednesday afternoon.
Burke shot a 56 to pace the Pirates, who carded a collective 250 — 28 shots ahead of Clarksville — at Wooded View Golf Course.
Also for Charlestown, Micah Kaelin shot a 62, Emma McCutcheon a 65 and Isabella Logsdon a 67.
Summer Neal led the Generals with 63 while Emily Kaiser added 67 and Anna Horvath and Leslie North shot 74 apiece.
"We were a little rusty our first match of the season," Clarksville coach Tosha Embry said. "Our two new golfers did a lot of good things today and I think we’ll see huge improvements from them as the season continues."
CHARLESTOWN 250, CLARKSVILLE 278
Wednesday at Wooded View GC
Charlestown: Sunni Burke 56, Micah Kaelin 62, Emma McCutcheon 65, Isabella Logsdon 67, Laila Thomas 69.
Clarksville: Summer Neal 63, Emily Kaiser 67, Anna Horvath 74, Leslie North 74.
