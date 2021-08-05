JEFFERSONVILLE — Charlestown took third in a tri-match in its season-opening event Thursday afternoon at Elk Run Golf Club.
Led by freshman medalist Emma Rowland's 42, Corydon Central carded a collective 202. Scottsburg was second with a 236 while the Pirates shot 263.
Molly McGannon paced the Warriorettes with a 53.
Micah Kaelin led the way for Charlestown, shooting a 63. Freshman Isabella Logsdon added a 65, Emma McCutcheon a 67 and Sunni Burke a 68 to round out the Pirates' team score.
CORYDON CENTRAL 202, SCOTTSBURG 236, CHARLESTOWN 263
Medalist: Emma Rowland (Corydon Central) 42.
Corydon: Rowland 42, Ivy Smith 49, Abby Russell 53, Chloe Cannon 58, Gracelyn Anderson 65, Brittany Fogle 68, Jenna Havenlamb 71, Lily Bowsman 72.
Scottsburg: Molly McGannon 53, Kensley Gambrell 54, Emma Lynn 61, Emily Foster 68, Alexis Caudil 71.
Charlestown: Micah Kaelin 63, Isabella Logsdon 65, Emma McCutcheon 67, Sunni Burke 68, Kenzie Baker 70.
Salem: Ava Humphrey 57, Nora Humphrey 71.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.