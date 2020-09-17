The postseason tees off this weekend.
Locally, seven schools from Clark and Floyd counties will compete in the Corydon Central Sectional, which is scheduled to tee off at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Old Capital Golf Club. Meanwhile, Henryville will participate in the Madison Sectional, which is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Sunrise Golf Course.
At Corydon, 17th-ranked Floyd Central is the favorite. The Highlanders have won seven straight sectional titles and have four of their top five back from last year’s lineup, which combined to win the trophy by 47 shots. Included among that quartet is reigning sectional medalist Haleigh Cullins, 2018 medalist Sophie Cook and Zoe Hoehn, who was runner-up in 2018 and fifth last year.
“I am excited to see what our girls can do in the postseason,” Floyd coach Kara Collier said. “We have been practicing hard and the girls are focusing on the little things that will help them find success, especially their short games. We are taking it one step at a time. It should be a perfect day for golf on Saturday and I hope to see all the hard work these girls have put in pay off, they deserve it!”
Although the Highlanders won in a runaway last year, they could be challenged by rival New Albany this year. The Bulldogs, who feature a young lineup, have played Floyd close in a handful of tourneys and matches this season.
“I’m looking forward to the postseason. I don’t have any expectations for the girls other than to continue to work hard and improve,” New Albany coach Rick Belcher said.
Several teams, and individuals, enter the postseason on high notes.
Providence shot its season-best in its finale Wednesday. Meanwhile Silver Creek’s Jacy Stricker is coming off a medalist performance at last Saturday’s Mid-Southern Conference Tournament, while Clarksville’s Karena Knight was the runner-up.
“I’m very excited about sectional,” Generals coach Tosha Embry said. “We had two girls shoot their personal-best this week and another who was only two strokes away from her personal-best. I keep telling them that we want to be playing our best golf at the end of the season and I really believe that we are there right now. My expectation is to be about 20 to 30 strokes better than we played last weekend at our conference tournament. The ultimate goal would be to advance out, which we have a shot at if everyone brings their best performance. I think there are a lot of teams that will have close scores so it will be tough, but we’re ready.”
Henryville is also coming off a season-best score Wednesday.
”We’ve made real improvement this season. Our opening and closing matches were at our sectional course and we improved 50 shots,” Hornets coach Robin Embry said. “However, by our seeding, it’ll be a challenge for our team to capture one of the top three advancing spots. Taytum (Easton) has been our most consistent player and is capable of advancing individually. We’ll prepare these next couple of days and try to shoot our best score. Hopefully, it’ll be a good day for us!”
