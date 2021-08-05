GIRLS' GOLF PREVIEW: Five players to watch this season

Girls’ golf season has officially begun.
It started Monday with several invitationals around the state and a few of our area teams have already teed off their seasons.
With that in mind, let’s get the dimpled ball rolling by looking at five of the top players, as well as all of the teams, in Clark and Floyd counties.
TRINITY BRAMER, FLOYD CENTRAL
The sophomore was a key player last year for the Highlanders, who captured their eighth straight sectional title last September.
She shot an 81 at the Corydon Central Sectional to tie for fourth-place overall.
SOPHIE COOK, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior has been the sectional medalist in two of her first three years of high school. Last year, she and teammate Zoe Hoehn each shot 75 in regulation before Cook defeated Hoehn in a playoff.
Cook went on to shoot a 79 at the Washington Regional to earn her first trip to the IHSAA State Finals. At the Prairie View Golf Club, she finished 78th.
KENNEDY LEE, NEW ALBANY
The senior is coming off a very solid junior season for the Bulldogs.
After missing the first four matches due to a COVID-19 quarantine, Lee tied for the team-low score in helping New Albany to a third-place finish at the Hoosier Hills Conference meet. She followed that up by shooting a personal-best 37 over nine holes to earn medalist honors at the Culver’s Classic.
Then at the Corydon Central Sectional, Lee shot a 79 to take third individually and lead the Bulldogs to a runner-up finish.
JACY STRICKER, SILVER CREEK
Last year Stricker was the Mid-Southern Conference Tournament medalist as well as an individual qualifier for the regional for the second straight season. She should have a very good chance of making it three in a row this year.
“Jacy Stricker advanced to regionals last year as an individual and hopes to continue her work this coming season,” new Silver Creek coach May Earl said.
LAKEN TETLEY, JEFFERSONVILLE
As a freshman, Tetley played in the No. 1 position for New Albany at the sectional and tied Bramer for fourth individually before carding a respectable 86 at the regional. After the season, she transferred to Jeff.
This year Tetley will play No. 1 for the Red Devils, who are seeking their second straight regional appearance.
OTHERS TO KEEP AN EYE ON
Floyd Central senior Audrey Giovenco and freshmen Paige Giovenco and Chloe Cook, as well as New Albany juniors Libby Bogdon, Sarah Jefferson and Madison Daniel.
.
TEAM-BY-TEAM PREVIEWS
CHARLESTOWN
• HEAD COACH: Adam Tolliver (first season).
• HOME COURSE: Elk Run.
• LAST SEASON: Did not field a team at sectional.
• KEY LOSS: Juliana Roberts.
• RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Sunni Burke (Sr.), Micah Kaelin (Sr.), Emma McCutcheon (Jr.).
• KEY VARSITY NEWCOMERS: Ruby Whiteford (Sr.), Payton Abbott (Sr.), Kenzie Baker (So.), Laila Thomas (Fr.), Isabella Logsdon (Fr.).
• OUTLOOK: Tolliver, who also coaches the boys’ team, has taken over the girls’ program as well. He has several newcomers this season, including Whiteford, who should be a valuable contributor right away.
• TOLLIVER SAYS: “Overall I am not real sure where we will stack up against others, but I know I have a great group of girls that really encourage one another and I expect all will show marked improvement as we go.”
.
CLARKSVILLE
• HEAD COACH: Tosha Embry (ninth season).
• HOME COURSE: Wooded View.
• LAST SEASON: Finished seventh at Corydon Central Sectional.
• KEY LOSSES: Karena Knight, Sara Vaughn.
• RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Emily Kaiser (Sr.); Summer Neal (Sr.).
• KEY VARSITY NEWCOMERS: Skylar King (Sr.), Leslie North (So.), Anna Horvath (Fr.).
• OUTLOOK: The Generals graduated their top two players (Knight and Vaughn) from last year’s sectional lineup, but return their other two in Kaiser and Neal. “I am really excited to see them play this season. I think they’re going to put up some competitive scores,” Embry says. Meanwhile, the team’s three newcomers are “brand new to the game and I’m just excited to watch them learn and grow,” Embry says.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL
• HEAD COACH: Kara McCormick (eighth season).
• HOME COURSE: Valley View.
• LAST SEASON: Won the Corydon Central Sectional and finished fourth at the Washington Regional.
• KEY LOSSES: Zoe Hoehn, Haleigh Cullins.
• RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Sophie Cook (Sr.), Audrey Giovenco (Sr.), Trinity Bramer (So.).
• KEY VARSITY NEWCOMERS: Chloe Cook (Fr.), Paige Giovenco (Fr.).
• OUTLOOK: The Highlanders return three of their top five players from a team that narrowly missed qualifying for the IHSAA State Finals. Making it to Prairie View Golf Club in October is the squad’s big goal this season. Led by Sophie Cook, who advanced to the state tournament as an individual last year, Floyd should have a very good shot at making it there.
• McCORMICK SAYS: “We look to have a very strong season. The girls have been working really hard in the offseason and putting in extra time to make sure we can successfully achieve all of our goals for the season. This is a really special team and I can’t wait to see what they do this year; it is going to be a lot of fun to watch.”
.
HENRYVILLE
• HEAD COACH: Robin Embry (19th season).
• HOME COURSE: Champions Pointe.
• LAST SEASON: Finished sixth at the Madison Sectional.
• KEY LOSSES: Taytum Easton, Sydney Kleinert, Annie Spicer.
• RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Emma Wallis (Sr.), Lilly Bindner (Jr).
• OUTLOOK: The Hornets lost the top three players (Easton, Kleinert, Spicer) from last year’s sectional lineup to graduation. However they return their other two in Wallis and Bindner. Embry hopes to add more players.
• EMBRY SAYS: “(Emma and Lilly) are still fairly inexperienced, but I look forward to seeing their progress this season.”
.
JEFFERSONVILLE
• HEAD COACH: Dusty Corum (11th season).
• HOME COURSE: Elk Run.
• LAST SEASON: Finished third at Corydon Central Sectional and 16th at the Washington Regional.
• KEY LOSSES: Allison Kane, Baylee Lawler, Danielle Monroe.
• RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Chloe Ortuno (Sr.), Paige Means (Sr.), Georgia Martin (Sr.), Katie Monroe (Sr.), Lauren Monroe (Sr.).
• OUTLOOK: The Red Devils graduated their top two players (Kane, Lawler) from last year’s sectional lineup. However they’ll get a boost from Tetley, a transfer from New Albany who played No. 1 for the Bulldogs at the sectional last year.
• CORUM SAYS: “Our outlook this season is to advance to regionals as a team, with Laken advancing to state as an individual.”
.
NEW ALBANY
• HEAD COACH: Rick Belcher (fourth season).
• HOME COURSE: Valley View.
• LAST SEASON: Finished second in the Corydon Central Sectional and seventh at the Washington Regional.
• KEY LOSS: Laken Tetley.
• RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Kennedy Lee (Sr.), Sarah Jefferson (Jr.), Libby Bogdon (Jr.), Maddie Daniel (Jr.), Avery Carroll (Jr.).
• KEY VARSITY NEWCOMER: Abby Reavis (Fr.).
• OUTLOOK: The Bulldogs return four of their five golfers from last year’s sectional lineup, led by Lee, who finished third overall there. They’ve also added Reavis, who’ll contribute right away.
• BELCHER SAYS: “We made a lot of improvements throughout last season and played pretty well in the postseason, so hopefully we can continue to get better every day this season and make an even better postseason run. We have a very intense schedule, which will give the girls plenty of opportunities to learn and improve.”
.
NEW WASHINGTON
• HEAD COACH: Adan Diaz (first season).
• LAST SEASON: Did not field a team.
• KEY VARSITY NEWCOMERS: Emily Poole (So.), Ashley Wills (So.), Alyssa Burke (Fr.), Averie Wilson (Fr.).
• OUTLOOK: The Mustangs have enough players to field a team for the first time in a few years.
.
PROVIDENCE
• HEAD COACH: Jennifer McCallister (first season).
• HOME COURSE: Covered Bridge.
• LAST SEASON: Finished fifth at the Corydon Central Sectional.
• KEY LOSSES: Reese Bottorff, Lilly Chapman.
• RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Abigail Shavers (Sr.), Catherine Pfeiffer (Sr.), Kadie O’Bannon (Sr.), Savannah Gohmann (Jr.).
• KEY VARSITY NEWCOMERS: Ainsley Witt (Jr.), Claire Cassis (So.).
• OUTLOOK: The Pioneers graduated their top two players (Bottorff and Chapman) from last year's sectional lineup. They return a quartet of players from last season and have a couple of newcomers, including Cassis, a transfer.
.
SILVER CREEK
• HEAD COACH: May Earl (first season).
• HOME COURSE: Elk Run.
• LAST SEASON: Finished sixth in the Corydon Central Sectional.
• KEY LOSS: Olivia Burton.
• RETURNING VARSITY PLAYERS: Jacy Stricker (Sr.), Lana Dobson (Jr.), Dev Wilkerson (Jr.), Leah Hall (So.).
• KEY VARSITY NEWCOMERS: Mariana Howard (Jr.), Lydia Wright (Fr.).
• OUTLOOK: The Dragons return four of the five players from last year’s sectional lineup, including their top two in Stricker and Dobson. Howard and Wright should help out. “For our newcomers I see a lot of potential and am anxious to see what they can contribute to our team,” Earl says.
• EARL SAYS: “Taking over this year as head coach I was excited to see what our team’s goals were. The Lady Dragons golf team is ready to complete and looking to make it to past sectionals this year. Jacy Stricker advanced to regionals last year as an individual and hopes to continue her work this coming season.”
.
NOTE: Borden may have one player.