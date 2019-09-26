Katlyn Price is hoping the second time is the charm.
The New Washington senior, the only member of her school’s squad, is making her second straight trip to Saturday’s Washington Regional. She’s hoping it ends with her earning a trip to next week’s IHSAA State Finals.
“I just want to be able to at least advance,” she said after last Saturday’s Corydon Central Sectional.
Play is slated to get underway at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Country Oaks Golf Club in Montgomery.
Last year Price missed an individual state-qualifying berth by five strokes at Country Oaks. This year she’s hoping a little luck will help.
Price plays her rounds with several charms on a chain around her neck.
“I’ve been playing with all this for about three years now,” she said. “ My dog tag is from my dog that I had when I was little. My sister gave me a horse … and then there’s a bunch of random stuff from family and friends.”
Price tied for third overall, and took the first qualifying spot for individuals on non-advancing teams, with a 10-over-par 81 at Old Capital Golf Club last Saturday. Price got off to a bit of a bumpy start — she bogeyed the par-4 first, double-bogeyed the par-3 second and bogeyed the par-4 third before settling down for a 43 on the front nine. She began the back nine par, bogey, par before playing the final five holes in 3-over en route to a 38.
“It started out kind of rough, then it got slowly better and I started playing par,” said Price, who shot a career-low 77 at Old Capital earlier in the season.
Last year Price shot an 88 at Country Oaks, missing an individual qualifying berth by five strokes. She says that’s motivated her this season.
Price, however, has never lacked motivation, considering she has been her school’s only player for all but a brief time her sophomore season.
“We had one other player, but she quit halfway through,” Price said.
Last season she played matches with Charlestown. This season she did so with Jeffersonville.
“It’s kind of weird because you don’t get invited to anything, but it’s nice because you get to play the other courses,” Price said.
Price began playing with her dad when she was “little.”
“I’ve been really working hard at it for the past four or five years,” she said.
She hopes to continue her career in college. But first, she wants to make it to state.
FORMIDABLE FIELD
The field at Washington will feature four teams ranked in the Top 20 of the Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association's latest poll. They are No. 1 Evansville North, No. 16 Evansville Memorial, No. 18 Gibson Southern and No. 19 Floyd Central. The field also features Bedford North Lawrence, which recently topped the Highlanders at the Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament. Only three of those teams will advance out of the regional.
North, the defending state champion, had the best sectional score. The Huskies carded a collective 281 while host Memorial shot a 309 last Saturday at Fendrich Golf Course. The Highlanders, meanwhile, had the third-low score with their Corydon Central Sectional-winning total of 319.
“Our ultimate goal this year is to go to state and with our score today we are looking pretty good,” Floyd senior Sydney Juliot said afterward. “So if we keep it up and keep up the hard work regional will be good, and eventually state.”
PIONEERS MAKE RETURN TRIP
Providence put together a strong sectional performance to make a repeat trip to the Washington Regional. Kennedy Allender led the way with a 93 for the Pioneers.
"We all played pretty well. I know Jessica Hartlage shot the best that she's ever shot [a 105]. That definitely helped our score," Allender said prior to a practice round Wednesday at Covered Bridge. "I'm glad we made it back to regionals for the second year in a row. Just have fun and play the best that we can."
Reese Bottorff was the Pioneers' No. 2 player in the sectional with a 96.
"We've improved since last year. I haven't felt this confident going out of sectionals as I do this year," Bottorff said. "Everybody's improved a lot since the beginning of the year."
HORN WILL PLAY IN INDY
In addition to those locals playing at the Washington Regional, Henryville senior Allison Horn will compete in Saturday's Roncalli Regional at Smock Golf Course in Indianapolis. She earned one of the individual qualifying positions at last Saturday's Madison Sectional.
