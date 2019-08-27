Henryville Hornets

HENRYVILLE — Southwestern edged Henryville by one shot and Silver Creek by 34 in a tri-match Tuesday at Champions Pointe Golf Club. 

The Rebels carded a collective 209, while the Hornets recorded a 210 and the Dragons 243. 

Southwestern's Kristin Consley and Silver Creek's Jacy Stricker tied for medalist honors with 48 apiece. 

Olivia Guernsey led Henryville with a 49. 

SOUTHWESTERN 209, HENRYVILLE 210, SILVER CREEK 243

Tuesday at Champions Pointe GC; par-36

     Medalists: Kristin Consley (SW), Jacy Stricker (SC) 48. 

     Southwestern: Consley 48, Ellie Foley 52, Belle Crawford 54, Bella Marcum 55, Adalyn Leach 58, Shahala Brown 59. 

     Henryville: Olivia Guernsey 49, Allison Horn 50, Sydney Kleinert 59, Annie Spicer 67, Alli Thompson 72. 

     Silver Creek: Stricker 48, Olivia Burton 63, Lana Dobson 65, Dev Wilkerson 67, Olivia Beaver 69, Morgan Gargano 72. 

