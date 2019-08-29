Jeffersonville Red Devils

CLARKSVILLE — Jeffersonville clipped Henryville and Clarksville in a tri-match Thursday afternoon at Wooded View Golf Course. 

The Red Devils carded a collective 196 — eight shots ahead of the Hornets and 30 in front of the Generals. 

Clarksville's Karena Knight earned medalist honors with a 4-over-par 40. New Washington's Katlyn Price, who played as an individual, and Jeff's Baylee Lawler each fired 45s to tie for second overall. Allison Kane added a 47 for the Red Devils, while Henryville's Taytum Easton and Allison Horn matched that score. 

"As a team we have improved each match that we play. I really hope this trend continues. It was great to see Karena get an individual win and Mia [Vega-Isaac] shoot her lowest score of the season today," Clarksville coach Tosha Embry said. 

JEFFERSONVILLE 196, HENRYVILLE 204, CLARKSVILLE 226

Thursday at Wooded View Golf Course, par-36

     Medalist: Karena Knight 40. 

     Jeffersonville: Baylee Lawler 45, Allison Kane 47, Abby Peabody 50, Haley Foster 54, Chloe Ortuna 54. 

     Henryville: Taytum Easton 47, Allison Horn 47, Olivia Guernsey 55, Sydney Kleinert 55, Annie Spicer 66, Alli Thompson 66. 

     Clarksville: Knight 40, Sara Vaughn 60, Mia Vega-Isaac 62, Emily Kaiser 64, Tanner Page 68. 

     New Washington: Katlyn Price 45. 

     Borden: Natalie Lewis 61.

