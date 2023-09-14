CORYDON — The seventh-ranked Floyd Central girls' golf team warmed up for this Saturday's sectional with a win in a quad-match at Old Capital Golf Club on Wednesday.
Led by medalist Trinity Bramer's even-par 35, the Highlanders carded a collective 146. Host Corydon Central was second with a 167 — four shots ahead of New Albany. Providence finished fourth with a 210.
Floyd Central's Paige Giovenco was second with 36 while teammate Rachael Shaffer took third with a 37. Fellow Highlander Chloe Cook, Panther Emma Rowland and Bulldog Kaidyn Wardlaw each fired a 38 to tie for fourth.
Claire Cassis carded a 44 to pace the fourth-place Pioneers.
All four teams will be back at Old Capital at 8 a.m. Saturday for the Corydon Central Sectional.
FLOYD CENTRAL 146, CORYDON CENTRAL 167, NEW ALBANY 171, PROVIDENCE 210
Wednesday at Old Capital GC, par-35
Medalist: Trinity Bramer (FC) 35.
Floyd Central: Bramer 35, Paige Giovenco 36, Rachael Shaffer 37, Chloe Cook 38, Abby Wright 41, Gracelyn Sinex 45.
Corydon Central: Emma Rowland 38, Madi Stillwell 39, Khloe Mathes 41, Brittany Fogle 49, Kate Russel 49.
New Albany: Kaidyn Wardlaw 38, Abby Reavis 40, Sienna Dietrich 45, Ava Quinn 48, Emma Reavis 55.
Providence: Claire Cassis 44, Riley Morton 51, Lyric Hertweck 57, Zoe Langness 58, Ava Bojorquez 64.
HORVATH EARNS MEDALIST HONORS
HANOVER — Clarksville's Anna Horvath earned medalist honors in a tri-match against Eastern and Southwestern on Wednesday at Butler Falls Golf Course.
Horvath fired a 45 to lead the way while Kaylin Lemke added a 51 and Zaynub Al-Kazawi a 55 for the Generals. None of the three schools fielded a full team.
"We had a great day for our last round of the season," Clarksville coach Tosha Embry said. "All three girls had personal records today. It’s awesome seeing their hard work pay off. Today gave everyone a boost of confidence heading to into sectional this weekend."
CLARKSVILLE INC., EASTERN INC., SOUTHWESTERN INC.
Wednesday at Butler Falls GC
Medalist: Anna Horvath (Clarksville) 45.
Clarksville: Horvath 45, Kaylin Lemke 51, Zaynub Al-Kazawi 55.
Southwestern: Kaitlynn Wickersham 64, Maddie Bayne 64, Paisley Hendricks 64.
Eastern: Abby Fowler 48, Bethany Fowler 50.
