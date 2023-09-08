ENGLISH — Borden completed an 8-0 week by beating Christian Academy, Crawford County and Mitchell in a quad-match Thursday afternoon.
Selby Pierce fired a 9-over-par 45 at Lucas Oil Golf Course to lead the way for the Braves, who carded a collective 197 — 48 shots ahead of runner-up Bluejackets.
Crawford took third (252) while the Warriors were fourth (274).
Also for Borden, Grace Gentry shot 47, Sofie White 52 and Emily Schottelkotte 53.
.
BORDEN 197, MITCHELL 245, CRAWFORD COUNTY 252, CAI 274
Thursday at Lucas Oil GC, par-36
Medalist: Selby Pierce (B) 45.
Borden: Pierce 45, Grace Gentry 47, Sofie White 52, Emily Schottelkotte 53, Lily Lynch 54.
CAI: L. Hard 63, L. Koerber 67, D. Annis 72, A. Ramirez 72.
.
WARRIORETTES DEFEAT DRAGONS
SCOTTSBURG — Host Scottsburg defeated Silver Creek 208-237 in a dual match at Westwood Golf Course on Thursday afternoon.
Addy Dulaney fired a 44 to earn medalist honors for the Warriorettes.
Bella McKim carded a 47 to lead the Dragons.
.
SCOTTSBURG 208, SILVER CREEK 237
Thursday at Westwood GC
Medalist: Addy Dulaney (SCOT) 44.
Scottsburg: Addy Dulaney 44, Lola Fouts 47, Lydia Wolf 49, Brooklin Rockey 68.
Silver Creek: Bella McKim 47, Karaline Spillman 59, Audrey Ramsey 62, Bella Taylor 69.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.