JEFFERSONVILLE — Led by medalist Emma Rowland, Corydon Central rolled to victory in a quad-match Monday afternoon.
Paced by Rowland's 40, the Panthers carded a collective 192 at Elk Run Golf Club. Borden was second with a 226 while host Silver Creek shot 258 and Clarksville 265.
Emily Cissell led the Braves with a 53 while Selby Pierce added a 54.
Mari Howard and Audrey Ramsey shot 61 apiece to lead the Dragons.
Anna Horvath led the Generals with a 62 while Leslie North shot 66.
"Our ball-striking was good today, but we lost some strokes around the greens," Clarksville coach Tosha Embry said. "Our season is off to a great start for such a young team."
CORYDON CENTRAL 192, BORDEN 226, SILVER CREEK 258, CLARKSVILLE 265
Monday at Elk Run GC
Medalist: Emma Rowland (Corydon) 40.
Borden: Emily Cissell 53, Selby Pierce 54, Lily Lynch 58, Emily Schottelkotte 61, Grace Gentry 62.
Silver Creek: Mari Howard 61, Audrey Ramsey 61, Ella P. 67, Eva W. 69, Emily Saul 70.
Clarksville: Anna Horvath 62, Leslie North 66, Lina Howlett 67, Kaylin Lemke 70.
TIGERS TRIUMPH
MADISON — Lawrenceburg won a four-way match Monday afternoon at Sunrise Golf Course.
The Tigers shot a collective 230 while Shawe Memorial, New Washington and Henryville fielded incomplete teams.
Emma Wallis, the Hornets' lone player, shot a 63.
"Emma continues to work on correcting a couple of swing flaws. If she can correct these, she'll start seeing much better shots," Henryville coach Robin Embry said.
Sophomore Alyssa Burke shot a 64 to lead a Mustangs' trio.
LAWRENCEBURG 230, HENRYVILLE INC., NEW WASHINGTON INC., SHAWE MEMORIAL INC.
Monday at Sunrise GC
Medalist: Ella Shelton (Lawrenceburg) 46.
Henryville: Emma Wallis 63.
New Washington: Alyssa Burke 64, Ashley Wills 67, Averie Wilson 70.
STARS DOWN 'DOGS
BEDFORD — Led by medalist Chloe McFaddin, No. 19 Bedford North Lawrence beat New Albany in a dual Hoosier Hills Conference match Monday.
McFaddin fired an even-par 37 at Otis Park to lead the Stars, who carded a collective 163 — 28 better than the Bulldogs.
Sarah Jefferson fired a 44 to lead New Albany while Kaidyn Wardlaw, Abby Reavis and Maddie Daniel shot 49 apiece.
BEDFORD NL 163, NEW ALBANY 191
Monday at Otis Park
Medalist: Chloe McFaddin (BNL) 37.
New Albany: Sarah Jefferson 44, Kaidyn Wardlaw 49, Abby Reavis 49, Maddie Daniel 49, Sienna Dietrich 54.
