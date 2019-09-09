FLOYDS KNOBS — Led by medalist Kennedy Lee's 45, New Albany defeated Brownstown Central in a dual match at Valley View Golf Club on Monday afternoon.
The Bulldogs carded a collective 197 — 28 shots better than the Braves.
Madison Daniel added a 50 while Sarah Jefferson and Jessica Orr each fired 51 for New Albany.
NEW ALBANY 197, BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 225
Monday at Valley View GC
Medalist: Kennedy Lee (New Albany) 45.
New Albany: Lee 45, Madison Daniel 50, Sarah Jefferson 51, Jessica Orr 51, Avery Carroll 58, Kate Daniel 59, Kaylee Demuth 57, Kylie Stufflebean 62.
Brownstown Central: A. Schraer 55, L. Sattertwaite 56, A. Fox 57, P. Ault 57, H. Hackman 58, C. Baker 60, K. Ault 61, L. Hackman 61.
RED DEVILS TOP PIRATES
JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville outlasted Charlestown 202-226 in a dual match Monday at Elk Run Golf Club.
Grace Moore fired a 54 to pace the Pirates, who carded a season-low 9-hole score.
"The girls played better, and our team scores were much lower," Charlestown coach Kim Carroll said.
The Pirates face Silver Creek and Borden in a match at Elk Run at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
