CORYDON — Corydon Central's Emma Rowland won medalist honors, but New Albany won a three-way match against the Panthers and North Harrison on Thursday.
Sarah Jefferson and Abby Reavis fired 41 apiece while Maddie Daniel added a 43 and Kaidyn Wardlaw a 44 for the Bulldogs, who carded a collective 169 at Old Capital Golf Club. That was 15 shots better than Corydon Central and 71 better than the Lady Cats.
Rowland fired a 40 to finish with the low score.
NEW ALBANY 169, CORYDON CENTRAL 184, NORTH HARRISON 240
Thursday at Old Capital GC
Medalist: Emma Rowland (CC) 40.
New Albany: Sarah Jefferson 41, Abby Reavis 41, Maddie Daniel 43, Kaidyn Wardlaw 44, Avery Carroll 51, Sienna Dietrich 57.
Corydon Central: Rowland 40, Khloe Mathes 46, Madison Stilwell 46, Abby Russel 52, Jenna Houghland 56, Brittany Fogle 59.
GENERALS TAKE 3RD
SCOTTSBURG — Led by medalist Addy Dulaney, Scottsburg won a quad-match against Paoli, Clarksville and New Washington on Thursday.
Dulaney fired a 46 to pace the Warriorettes, who carded a collective 213 at Westwood Golf Course. The Rams were second with a 221 while the Generals were third with a 249. The Mustangs fielded an incomplete team.
Anna Horvath led Clarksville with a 56 while Leslie North shot 62.
"We had a great day today," Generals coach Tosha Embry said. "Everybody shot their season-low and Leslie and Anna shot career-lows. I am very excited for the rest of the season."
Alyssa Burke paced New Wash with a 59 while Ashley Wills shot 62.
SCOTTSBURG 213, PAOLI 221, CLARKSVILLE 249, NEW WASH INC.
Thursday at Westwood GC
Scottsburg: Addy Dulaney 46, Lydia Wolf 49, Emma Lynn 56, Emily Foster 62, Alexis Caudill 64.
Paoli: Serenity Sweet 47, Avery Crews 54, Alivia Sweet 60, Hannah Woolston 65, Ryleigh Anderson 70.
Clarksville: Anna Horvath 56, Leslie North 62, Kaylin Lemke 65, Lina Howlett 66.
New Washington: Alyssa Burke 59, Ashley Wills 62, Izzy McAllister 70.
