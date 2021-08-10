FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central’s Sophie Cook and Trinity Bramer tied for medalist honors to lead the Highlanders to victory in a tri-match against New Albany and Providence on Tuesday afternoon.
Both shot 2-over-par 38s at Valley View Golf Club to lead Floyd, which carded a collective 154 — 17 shots better than the Bulldogs and 62 better than the Pioneers.
Freshmen Paige Giovenco and Chloe Cook each added 39s for the eighth-ranked Highlanders.
Kennedy Lee fired a 40 to lead New Albany. Also for the Bulldogs, Libby Bogdon shot a 42, Sarah Jefferson a 44 and Maddie Daniel a 45.
Claire Cassis shot a 42 to pace Providence.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 154, NEW ALBANY 171, PROVIDENCE 216
Tuesday at Valley View Golf Club
Medalists: Sophie Cook & Trinity Bramer (Floyd Central) 38.
Floyd Central: Cook 38, Bramer 38, Paige Giovenco 39, Chloe Cook 39, Audrey Giovenco 48.
New Albany: Kennedy Lee 40, Libby Bogdon 42, Sarah Jefferson 44, Maddie Daniel 45, Abby Reavis 46, Avery Carroll 51.
Providence: C. Cassis 42, Abigail Shavers 56, Catherine Pfeiffer 57, Ainsley Witt 61, Kadie O’Bannon 65, Savannah Gohmann 71.
.
LATE MONDAY
’DOGS OUST OWLS
SEYMOUR — Led by co-medalists Lee and Jefferson, New Albany downed host Seymour in its first dual match of the season Monday.
Lee and Jefferson both shot 6-over-par 42s for the Bulldogs, who carded a collective 178 — 21 shots better than the Owls at Shadowood Golf Course.
Abby Reavis and Daniel each fired 47s to round out New Albany’s team score.
.
NEW ALBANY 178, SEYMOUR 199
Monday at Shadowood GC, Seymour; par-36
Medalists: Lee & Jefferson (New Albany) 42.
New Albany: Lee 42, Jefferson 42, Reavis 47, M. Daniel 47, Bogdon 51, Carroll 55, Kate Daniel 60.
Seymour: L. Jackson 47, K. Cottrell 50, P. Skidmore 51, L. Stuckwisch 51, E. Windley 70.
.
TETLEY EARNS MEDALIST HONORS
SCOTTSBURG — Jeffersonville’s Laken Tetley took home medalist honors, but host Scottsburg won a tri-match against the Red Devils and Charlestown on Monday.
The Warriorettes shot a collective 203 — 19 shots ahead of Jeff and 52 ahead of the Pirates — at Westwood Golf Course.
Tetley, a transfer from New Albany, fired a 7-over-par 43 to finish first individually. Her round was highlighted by pars on the par-5 third hole and the par-3 eighth.
Molly McGannon carded a 49 to lead Scottsburg.
Sunni Burke shot a 57 to pace Charlestown.
.
SCOTTSBURG 203, JEFFERSONVILLE 222, CHARLESTOWN 255
Monday at Westwood Golf Course, Scottsburg; par-36
Medalist: Laken Tetley (Jeffersonville) 43.
Scottsburg: Molly McGannon 49, Emma Lynn 51, Lydia Wolf 57, Addie Delaney 61, Emily Foster 69.
Jeffersonville: Laken Tetley 43, Paige Means 55, Katie Monroe 59, Lauren Monroe 65, Georgia Martin 65, Isabella Rodriguez 66, Hadley Hannon 67.
Charlestown: Sunni Burke 57, Laila Thomas 61, Isabella Logsdon 64, Emma McCutcheon 67, Kenzie Baker 67, Micah Kaelin 68.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.