FCgirls1.jpg

The Floyd Central girls' golf team finished seventh in Saturday's State Preview at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel. The team included, from left to right: Trinity Bramer, Sophie Cook, Audrey Giovenco, Chloe Cook and Paige Giovenco. 

 Photo courtesy Floyd Central Girls Golf Twitter page

FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central’s Sophie Cook and Trinity Bramer tied for medalist honors to lead the Highlanders to victory in a tri-match against New Albany and Providence on Tuesday afternoon.

Both shot 2-over-par 38s at Valley View Golf Club to lead Floyd, which carded a collective 154 — 17 shots better than the Bulldogs and 62 better than the Pioneers.

Freshmen Paige Giovenco and Chloe Cook each added 39s for the eighth-ranked Highlanders.

Kennedy Lee fired a 40 to lead New Albany. Also for the Bulldogs, Libby Bogdon shot a 42, Sarah Jefferson a 44 and Maddie Daniel a 45.

Claire Cassis shot a 42 to pace Providence.

.

FLOYD CENTRAL 154, NEW ALBANY 171, PROVIDENCE 216

Tuesday at Valley View Golf Club

Medalists: Sophie Cook & Trinity Bramer (Floyd Central) 38.

Floyd Central: Cook 38, Bramer 38, Paige Giovenco 39, Chloe Cook 39, Audrey Giovenco 48.

New Albany: Kennedy Lee 40, Libby Bogdon 42, Sarah Jefferson 44, Maddie Daniel 45, Abby Reavis 46, Avery Carroll 51.

Providence: C. Cassis 42, Abigail Shavers 56, Catherine Pfeiffer 57, Ainsley Witt 61, Kadie O’Bannon 65, Savannah Gohmann 71.

.

LATE MONDAY

’DOGS OUST OWLS

SEYMOUR — Led by co-medalists Lee and Jefferson, New Albany downed host Seymour in its first dual match of the season Monday.

Lee and Jefferson both shot 6-over-par 42s for the Bulldogs, who carded a collective 178 — 21 shots better than the Owls at Shadowood Golf Course.

Abby Reavis and Daniel each fired 47s to round out New Albany’s team score.

.

NEW ALBANY 178, SEYMOUR 199

Monday at Shadowood GC, Seymour; par-36

Medalists: Lee & Jefferson (New Albany) 42.

New Albany: Lee 42, Jefferson 42, Reavis 47, M. Daniel 47, Bogdon 51, Carroll 55, Kate Daniel 60.

Seymour: L. Jackson 47, K. Cottrell 50, P. Skidmore 51, L. Stuckwisch 51, E. Windley 70.

.

TETLEY EARNS MEDALIST HONORS

SCOTTSBURG — Jeffersonville’s Laken Tetley took home medalist honors, but host Scottsburg won a tri-match against the Red Devils and Charlestown on Monday.

The Warriorettes shot a collective 203 — 19 shots ahead of Jeff and 52 ahead of the Pirates — at Westwood Golf Course.

Tetley, a transfer from New Albany, fired a 7-over-par 43 to finish first individually. Her round was highlighted by pars on the par-5 third hole and the par-3 eighth.

Molly McGannon carded a 49 to lead Scottsburg.

Sunni Burke shot a 57 to pace Charlestown.

.

SCOTTSBURG 203, JEFFERSONVILLE 222, CHARLESTOWN 255

Monday at Westwood Golf Course, Scottsburg; par-36

Medalist: Laken Tetley (Jeffersonville) 43.

Scottsburg: Molly McGannon 49, Emma Lynn 51, Lydia Wolf 57, Addie Delaney 61, Emily Foster 69.

Jeffersonville: Laken Tetley 43, Paige Means 55, Katie Monroe 59, Lauren Monroe 65, Georgia Martin 65, Isabella Rodriguez 66, Hadley Hannon 67.

Charlestown: Sunni Burke 57, Laila Thomas 61, Isabella Logsdon 64, Emma McCutcheon 67, Kenzie Baker 67, Micah Kaelin 68.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you