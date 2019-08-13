FLOYDS KNOBS — Led by co-medalists Sophie Cook and Zoe Hoehn, 19th-ranked Floyd Central cruised to victories over New Albany and Providence in a three-way match Tuesday afternoon at Valley View Golf Club.
Cook and Hoehn each shot 5-over-par 41s to pace the Highlanders, who fired a collective 167 — 33 shots better than the Bulldogs and 49 better than the Pioneers.
Floyd's Sydney Juliot and Haleigh Cullins were third and fourth overall, respectively, with 42 and 44.
New Albany sophomore Kennedy Lee finished fifth overall with a 45. Freshman Sarah Jefferson added a 48 for the Bulldogs.
Kennedy Allender and Reese Bottorff each shot 50 to pace Providence.
FLOYD CENTRAL 167, NEW ALBANY 200, PROVIDENCE 216
Tuesday at Valley View Golf Club
Medalists: Sophie Cook (Floyd Central) 41, Zoe Hoehn (Floyd Central) 41.
Floyd Central: Cook 41, Hoehn 41, Sydney Juliot 42, Haleigh Cullins 44, Audrey Giovenco 46.
New Albany: Kennedy Lee 45, Sarah Jefferson 48, Madison Daniel 53, Avery Carroll 54, Jessica Orr 54, Libby Bogdon 55.
Providence: Kennedy Allender 50, Reese Bottorff 50, Kasey Lockard 57, Jessica Hartlage 57, Lilly Chapman 59, Elle O'Bannon 63.
HORNETS CLIP PIRATES, GENERALS
HENRYVILLE — Henryville held off Charlestown and Clarksville in a tri-match at Champions Pointe Golf Club on Tuesday afternoon.
Led by medalist Taytum Easton, the Hornets carded a collective 209, while the Pirates fired a 243 and the Generals a 250.
Easton shot an 8-over-par 44, which included a birdie on the par-3 fourth, to pace Henryville while Allison Horn added a 51 and Sydney Kleinert a 52.
"We showed a little improvement today, which is always good. However, there is room for continued improvement," Hornets coach Robin Embry said.
Kylan Burke led Charlestown with a 53, while Karena Knight paced Clarksville with a 46.
"Champions is a tough course and this was our first match season. I’m proud of the improvements our team has made in the offseason and am really looking forward to what we can accomplish this season," Generals coach Tosha Embry said. "Karena had a great round to start the season with and I see a lot of potential in the rest of the team to shoot some lower scores as the season goes."
HENRYVILLE 209, CHARLESTOWN 243, CLARKSVILLE 250
Tuesday at Champions Pointe GC
Medalist: Taytum Easton (Henryville) 44.
Henryville: Easton 44, Allison Horn 51, Sydney Kleinert 52, Olivia Guernsey 62, Annie Spicer 63, Allie Thompson 68.
Charlestown: Kylan Burke 53, Julianna Roberts 60, Lizzie Hill 64, Emma McCutheon 66, Gracie Moore 70.
Clarksville: Karena Knight 46, Sara Vaughn 65, Emily Kaiser 69, Mia Vega-Isaac 70.
