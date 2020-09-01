BROWNTOWN — Behind medalist Sarah Jefferson, New Albany rolled to a dual-match victory over host Brownstown Central on Monday afternoon at Hickory Hills Golf Course.
Jefferson fired a 42 for the Bulldogs, who carded a collective 179 — 26 better than the Braves. Also for New Albany, Laken Tetley and Libby Bogdon both fired 44s.
NEW ALBANY 179, BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 205
At Hickory Hills GC, par-35
Medalist: Sarah Jefferson (New Albany) 42.
New Albany: Jefferson 42, Laken Tetley 44, Libby Bogdon 44, Kennedy Lee 49, Avery Carroll 49, Maddie Daniel 53.
Brownstown: Ashlyn Fox 50, Lexie S. 50, Kelsey Ault 52, Emma Hughbanks 53, Payton Ault 54.
GENERALS TAKE THIRD
SEYMOUR — Clarksville took third, behind Columbus East and host Seymour, in a tri-match Monday afternoon at Shadowood Golf Course.
The Olympians, led by medalist Peyton Meier’s 40, carded a collective 165 — 51 shots ahead of the Owls and 65 better than the Generals.
Karena Knight led Clarksville with a 44.
“We had a little bit of a setback today, but still shot better than our first couple matches. We are looking forward to getting in some solid practice this week and next and playing our best going into conference and sectional,” Generals coach Tosha Embry said.
COLUMBUS EAST 165, SEYMOUR 216, CLARKSVILLE 230
Monday at Shadowood GC
Medalist: Peyton Meier (Columbus East) 40.
Clarksville: Karena Knight 44, Emily Kaiser 57, Sara Vaughn 62, Summer Neal 67
Seymour: Lainey Jackson 45, Phoebe Skidmore 50, Maddie Nay 60, Riley Ebler 61, Tori Gray 71
Columbus East: Meier 40, Harley Gant 41, Carter Gant 41, Katie Hong 43, Cristan Martinez 49
