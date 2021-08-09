SEYMOUR — Led by co-medalists Kennedy Lee and Sarah Jefferson, New Albany downed host Seymour in its first dual match of the season Monday.
Lee and Jefferson both shot 6-over-par 42s for the Bulldogs, who carded a collective 178 — 21 shots better than the Owls at Shadowood Golf Course.
Abby Reavis and Maddie Daniel each fired 47s to round out New Albany's team score.
NEW ALBANY 178, SEYMOUR 199
Saturday at Shadowood GC, Seymour; par-36
Medalists: Kenned Lee & Sarah Jefferson (New Albany) 42.
New Albany: Lee 42, Jefferson 42, Abby Reavis 47, Maddie Daniel 47, Libby Bogdon 51, Avery Carroll 55, Kate Daniel 60.
Seymour: L. Jackson 47, K. Cottrell 50, P. Skidmore 51, L. Stuckwisch 51, E. Windley 70.
TETLEY EARNS MEDALIST HONORS
SCOTTSBURG — Jeffersonville's Laken Tetley took home medalist honors, but host Scottsburg won a tri-match against the Red Devils and Charlestown on Monday.
The Warriorettes shot a collective 203 — 19 shots ahead of Jeff and 52 ahead of the Pirates — at Westwood Golf Course.
Tetley, a transfer from New Albany, fired a 7-over-par 43 to finish first individually. Her round was highlighted by pars on the par-5 third hole and the par-3 eighth.
Molly McGannon carded a 49 to lead Scottsburg.
Sunni Burke shot a 57 to pace Charlestown.
SCOTTSBURG 203, JEFFERSONVILLE 222, CHARLESTOWN 255
At Westwood Golf Course, Scottsburg; par-36
Medalist: Laken Tetley (Jeffersonville) 43.
Scottsburg: Molly McGannon 49, Emma Lynn 51, Lydia Wolf 57, Addie Delaney 61, Emily Foster 69.
Jeffersonville: Laken Tetley 43, Paige Means 55, Katie Monroe 59, Lauren Monroe 65, Georgia Martin 65, Isabella Rodriguez 66, Hadley Hannon 67.
Charlestown: Sunni Burke 57, Laila Thomas 61, Isabella Logsdon 64, Emma McCutcheon 67, Kenzie Baker 67, Micah Kaelin 68.
IHSGCA TOP 20
1. Westfield
2. Carmel
3. Homestead
4. Center Grove
5. Castle
6 (tie). Evansville North, Hamilton Southeastern
8. Floyd Central
9. Noblesville
10. Penn
11. Franklin
12. Culver Academies
13. Brownsburg
14. University
15 (tie). Zionsville, Western
17. NorthWood
18. Crown Point
19. Columbus North
20. Batesville
