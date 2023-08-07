FLOYDS KNOBS — Led by co-medalist Paige Giovenco, eighth-ranked Floyd Central defeated New Albany and Providence in a three-way match Tuesday afternoon.
The junior shot a 1-under-par 35 at Valley View Golf Club to pace the Highlanders, who carded a collective 152. The Bulldogs were second with 172 while the Pioneers placed third with a 252.
Also for Floyd, Trinity Bramer shot a 1-over 37 while Abby Wright and Rachael Shaffer each fired 40.
Runner-up New Albany was led by co-medalist Kaidyn Wardlaw, who matched Giovenco's 35. Also for the Bulldogs, Abby Reavis shot 40 while freshmen Emma Reavis and Ava Quinn added 48 and 49 respectively.
Claire Cassis paced Providence with a 55. Also for the Pioneers, Riley Morton added 63, Zoe Langness 66 and Ava Bojorquez 68.
FLOYD CENTRAL 152, NEW ALBANY 172, PROVIDENCE 252
Tuesday at Valley View GC, par-36
Medalists: Kaidyn Wardlaw (NA), Paige Giovenco (FC) 35
Floyd Central: Giovenco 35, Trinity Bramer 37, Abby Wright 40, Rachael Shaffer 40, Chloe Cook 41, G. Sinex 46.
New Albany: Wardlaw 35, Abby Reavis 40, Emma Reavis 48, Ava Quinn 49, Sienna Dietrich 51, L. McGuire 65.
Providence: Claire Cassis 55, Riley Morton 63, Zoe Langness 66, Ava Bojorquez 68, Julianna Foster 71, Lyric Hertweck 72.
HANNON LEADS JEFF TO WIN
CLARKSVILLE — Led by medalist Hadley Hannon, Jeffersonville won a four-way match Tuesday afternoon.
Hannon fired a 54 to lead the way for the victorious Red Devils, who carded a collective 249 — eight shots better than Charlestown. Neither Clarksville nor Eastern fielded a full team.
Also for Jeff, Lauren Peters added a 60.
Laila Thomas led the runner-up Pirates with a 58 while Maggie Seevers shot 64.
Kaylin Lemke shot 64 to pace a trio of Generals.
"Today was our first match of the season and we didn’t score quite as well as we wanted to. Everybody hit some great shots today, though, and I think we will see a lot of improvement over the next couple of weeks," Clarksville coach Tosha Embry said.
JEFFERSONVILLE 249, CHARLESTOWN 257, CLARKSVILLE INC., EASTERN INC.
Tuesday at Wooded View GC
Medalist: Hadley Hannon (Jeff) 54.
Jeffersonville: Hannon 54, Lauren Peters 60, Hannah Grier 67, Katie Meyer 68, Marina Bruson 70.
Charlestown: Laila Thomas 58, Maggie Seevers 64, Jewelle Morris 66, Isabella Logsdson 69, Averie Wilson 70.
Clarksville: Kaylin Lemke 64, Anna Horvath 68, Zaynub Al-Kazawi 72.
Eastern: Abby Fowler 62, Maddie Bruce 69.
MONDAY
GIOVENCO PACES FLOYD TO VICTORY
FLOYDS KNOBS — Led by Giovenco, eighth-ranked Floyd Central beat No. 16 Bedford North Lawrence and Jennings County in a tri-match Monday at Valley View Golf Club.
Giovenco fired a 1-under-par 35 for the Highlanders, who carded a collective 149 — 13 shots better than the Stars and 100 better than the Panthers.
Also for Floyd, Chloe Cook shot a 37, Bramer a 38 and Wright a 39 to round out the team's score.
FLOYD CENTRAL 149, BEDFORD NL 162, JENNINGS COUNTY 249
Monday at Valley View GC, par-36
Medalist: Giovenco 35.
Floyd Central: Giovenco 35, Cook 37, Bramer 38, Wright 39, Shaffer 44.
WARDLAW LEADS 'DOGS TO TRIUMPH
SEYMOUR — Led by Wardlaw, New Albany defeated host Seymour and Salem in a tri-match Monday afternoon.
Wardlaw shot a 1-over-par 37 to lead the Bulldogs, who carded a collective 194 — 11 shots better than the host Owls and 72 better than the Lions — at Shadowood Golf Course.
In addition to Wardlaw, Abby Reavis added a 46, Emma Reavis a 54 and Sienna Dietrich a 57.
NEW ALBANY 194, SEYMOUR 205, SALEM 266
Monday at Shadowood GC, par-36
Medalist: Kaidyn Wardlaw (NA) 37.
New Albany: Wardlaw 37, A. Reavis 46, E. Reavis 54, Dietrich 57, Quinn 61, L. McGuire 68.
