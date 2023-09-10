BLOOMINGTON — Floyd Central finished third in Saturday's Cascades Invitational.
Center Grove took home the team title with a 292 at Cascades Golf Course. Westfield, led by medalist Sam Brown's sizzling 64, was second with 297 — 11 shots ahead of the Highlanders. Brownsburg (327) and Terre Hate South (354) rounded out the top-five while New Albany was sixth with a 361.
Paige Giovenco shot a 75 to lead Floyd, which also received a 77 from Chloe Cook and 78s from Trinity Bramer and Rachael Shaffer.
Kaidyn Wardlaw carded an 80 to lead the way for the Bulldogs, who also received an 87 from Abby Reavis and a 94 from Sienna Dietrich.
CASCADES INVITATIONAL
Saturday at Cascades GC, Bloomington
Team scores: 1. Center Grove 292, 2. Westfield 297, 3. Floyd Central 308, 4. Brownsburg 327, 5. Terre Haute South 354, 6. New Albany 361, 7. Franklin 382, 8. Columbus North 389, 9. Martinsville 394, 10. Avon 397, 11. Carmel JV 411, 12. Edgewood 419, 13. Northview 442, 14. Bloomington North 469.
Medalist: Sam Brown (Westfield) 64.
Floyd Central: Paige Giovenco 75, Chloe Cook 77, Trinity Bramer 78, Rachael Shaffer 78, Abby Wright 79.
New Albany: Kaidyn Wardlaw 80, Abby Reavis 87, Sienna Dietrich 94, Ava Quinn 100, Emma Reavis 102.
PIRATES PLACE 4TH IN MSC
SEYMOUR — Led by Laila Thomas, Charlestown placed fourth in Saturday's Mid-Southern Conference Championships.
Led by medalist Emma Rowland's 74, Corydon Central took home the team title with a 358. Brownstown Central was second with 386 while Scottsburg took third with a 437. The Pirates carded a collective 472. Silver Creek fielded an incomplete squad.
Thomas shot a 103 to earn ninth-place individually.
MID-SOUTHERN CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP
Saturday at Shadowood GC
Team scores: 1. Corydon Central 358, 2. Brownstown Central 386, 3. Scottsburg 437, 4. Charlestown 472, 5. North Harrison 495, 6. Salem 507. Eastern, Silver Creek INC.
Medalist: Emma Rowland (CC) 74.
Corydon Central: Rowland 74, Madi Stillwell 89, Khloe Mathes 97, Brittany Fogle 98, Kate Russel 104.
Charlestown: Laila Thomas 103, Isabella Logsdon 114, Maggie Seevers 117, Jewelle Morris 138, Averie Wilson 142.
Silver Creek: Bella McKim 105.
