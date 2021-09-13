BLOOMINGTON — Floyd Central made it four tournament wins in four straight Saturdays, capturing the Bloomington North Invitational.
The ninth-ranked Highlanders carded a collective 316 — six shots ahead of No. 4 Center Grove — at Cascades Golf Course. Second-ranked Westfield and No. 16 Columbus North tied for third at 340 while New Albany finished fifth at 350.
Columbus East's Harley Gant won medalist honors, shooting a 75.
For Floyd, freshman Paige Giovenco and senior Sophie Cook led the way with 78s. Senior Audrey Giovenco and sophomore Trinity Bramer added 80s each while freshman Chloe Cook carded 82.
Kennedy Lee led the Bulldogs with an 81 while Sarah Jefferson added 84 and Libby Bogdon 88.
BLOOMINGTON NORTH INVITATIONAL
Saturday at Cascades Golf Course
Team scores: 1. Floyd Central 316, 2. Center Grove 322, 3 (tie). Columbus North 340, Westfield 340, 5. New Albany 350, 6. Columbus East 351, 7. Martinsville 370, 8. Seymour 375, 9. Bloomington North 403.
Medalist: Harley Gant (Columbus East) 75.
Floyd Central: Paige Giovenceo 78, Sophie Cook 78, Trinity Bramer 80, Audrey Giovenco 80, Chloe Cook 82.
New Albany: Kennedy Lee 81, Sarah Jefferson 84, Libby Bogdon 88, Maddie Daniel 97, Abby Reavis 101.
STRICKER TAKES 2ND AT MSC
SEYMOUR — Silver Creek's Jacy Stricker finished second individually in Saturday's Mid-Southern Conference Tournament.
Stricker fired an 81 (42-39) at Shadowood Golf Course. That was two shots behind medalist Emma Rowland of Corydon Central.
Led by Rowland, the Panthers took home the team title with a collective 373. Brownstown Central was second with 407 while Scottsburg edged the Dragons 428-434 for third.
MID-SOUTHERN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Saturday at Shadowood Golf Course
Team scores: 1. Corydon Central 373, 2. Brownstown Central 407, 3. Scottsburg 428, 4. Silver Creek 434, 5. Charlestown 500.
Medalist: Emma Rowland (CC) 79.
Corydon Central: Rowland 79, Chloe Cannon 91, Abby Russel 97, Ivy Smith 106, Gracelyn Anderson 115.
Silver Creek: Jacy Stricker 81, Lana Dobson 108, Dev Wilkerson 109, Mari Howard 136.
Charlestown: Ruby Whiteford 120, Micah Kaelin 126, Sunni Burke 127, Isabella Logsdon 127, Emma McCutcheon 137.
