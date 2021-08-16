MADISON — Led by medalist Paige Giovenco, Floyd Central rolled to victory in Saturday's Madison Invitational.
Giovenco shot a 75 to lead the Highlanders, who carded a collective 322 at Sunrise Golf Course.
Madison's Keara Eder was the individual runner-up with a 78.
Sophomore Trinity Bramer added an 80, freshman Chloe Cook an 81 and senior Sophie Cook an 86 to round out Floyd's team score.
Claire Cassis shot a 96 to pace Providence, which also competed in the event.
'DOGS TAKE 6TH IN FRANKLIN INVITE
FRANKLIN — New Albany placed sixth in Saturday's Franklin Invitational.
The Bulldogs carded a collective 371 at The Legends Golf Club. Sixth-ranked Evansville North, the defending state champion, took home the team title with a 331 — five shots ahead of the host, and 11th-ranked Grizzly Cubs.
North's Faith Johnson earned medalist honors with a 74.
Kennedy Lee led New Albany with an 88 while Libby Bogdon was one shot back. Sarah Jefferson's 95 and Maddie Daniel's 99 rounded out the 'Dogs' team score.
.
FRANKLIN INVITATIONAL
Saturday at The Legends
Team scores: 1. Evansville North 331, 2. Franklin 336, 3. Center Grove White 339, 4. Perry Meridian 357, 5. Mt. Vernon 358, 6. New Albany 371, 7. Maconaquah 372, 8. Martinville 386, 9. Whiteland 450.
Medalist: Faith Johnson (Ev. North) 74.
Evansville North: Johnson 74, Reagan Sohn 78, Destynie Sheridan 81, Kiley Standring 98, Emma Seits 99.
Franklin: Ava Ray 76, Reese Phillips 85, Morgan Sandrock 87, Kara Heuchan 88, Addie Livorno 93.
Center Grove White: Rowen Pfeifle 76, Natalie Wilson 84, Magnolia Miller 87, Haidyn Brooks 92, London Dodson 93.
Perry Meridian: Tanisha Downer 79, Olivia Lusch 81, Anna Kavanaugh 96, Marissa Travis 101, Audrey Stroud 106.
Mount Vernon: Alaina Nugent 78, Meredith Johnson 80, Mackenzie Miner 98, Sophie Amenigen 102, Izzy Van Heel 117.
New Albany: Kennedy Lee 88, Libby Bogdon 89, Sarah Jefferson 95, Maddie Daniel 99, Avery Carroll 111.
Maconaquah: Daisy Williams 87, Kianna Sharp 91, Bria Snyder 97, Courtney Stoll 97, Lehna Wagner 120.
Martinsville: Brianna Payne 81, Alex Clark 91, Molly Hixon 102, Katie Fulkerson 112, Gabi Strohl 123.
Whiteland: Tara Watson 97, Kylie McGovern 106, Karley Hoagland 113, Emma Gunn 134, Layla Caviness 138.
Southport: Annika Chan 90, Naomi Chan 92, Hannah Matthews 95.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.