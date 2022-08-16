FRANKLIN — Floyd Central finished fifth and New Albany eighth at Saturday’s Franklin Invitational.
Batesville took home the team title with a 298 — four shots ahead of Castle — in the 18-team event that attracted seven Top 20 teams. Center Grove (306), Franklin (317) and the Highlanders (343) rounded out the top five. Plainfield finished sixth (350) while Maconaquah was seventh (357), followed by the Bulldogs (374). Corydon Central claimed 12th with a 407.
Castle’s Ashley Kirkland shot a 70 to claim medalist honors. That was one shot better than Batesville’s Emma Weiller and Franklin’s Lexi Ray.
Floyd Central sophomore Paige Giovenco wasn’t far off the pace with a 76. Chloe Cook added an 84 and Trinity Bramer an 89 for the Highlanders.
Sarah Jefferson shot an 84 to lead New Albany while freshman teammate Kaidyn Wardlaw added an 86.
Corydon’s Emma Rowland shot an 82.
.
FRANKLIN INVITATIONAL
Team scores: Batesville 298, Castle 302, Center Grove 306, Franklin 317, Floyd Central 343, Plainfield 350, Maconaquah 357, New Albany 374, Avon 397, Martinsville 404, Southport 406, Corydon Central 407, Evansville Mater Dei 423, Bloomington North 424, Seymour 434, Whiteland 439, Mount Vernon 450, Perry Meridian 485.
Medalist: Ashley Kirkland (Castle) 70.
Top 5: Kirkland (Castle) 70, Emma Weiller (Batesville) 71, Lexi Ray (Franklin) 71, Sage Parsetich (Center Grove) 73, Addison Weiller (Batesville) 73.
Floyd Central: Paige Giovenco 76, Chloe Cook 84, Trinity Bramer 89, Rachel Shaffer 94, Whitney Wells 101.
New Albany: Sarah Jefferson 84, Kaidyn Wardlaw 86, Abby Reavis 98, Maddie Daniel 106.
.
PIONEERS PLACE 5TH AT MADISON
MADISON — Providence placed fifth in Saturday's Madison Invitational.
Jennings County took home the title in the eight-team event with a 385 at Sunrise Golf Course. The host Cubs were second (424) while Shawe Memorial took third (431). Brownstown Central finished fourth with a 433 — 10 shots ahead of the Pioneers.
DEVILS FINISH 9TH IN EAST INVITE
COLUMBUS — Jeffersonville finished ninth in Saturday's Columbus East Invitational.
Columbus North took home the team title with a score of 331. Bedford North Lawrence (347), Jasper (364), the host Olympians (369) and Franklin Central (378) rounded out the top five.
The Red Devils carded a collective 453 to place ninth in the 11-team event.
