FRANKLIN — Eighth-ranked Floyd Central tied for sixth-place in Saturday's Hall of Fame Tournament.
Fourth-ranked Homestead took the team title with a 298 — three shots ahead of No. 1 Carmel — at The Legends Golf Club in an event that featured the top 14 teams in the state rankings. Tenth-ranked Hamilton Southeastern (304), No. 3 Center Grove (308) and No. 2 Westfield (311) rounded out the top-five. The Highlanders carded a collective 313, which was matched by No. 5 Noblesville and No. 7 Zionsville. Twelfth-ranked Batesville (314) and No. 9 Franklin (315) rounded out the top 10 in the 21-team field. Corydon Central and Castle each fired a collective 376 to tie for 20th.
Castle's Ashley Kirkland shot a 5-under-par 67 to earn medalist honors. Westfield standout Samantha Brown and Batesville's Ava South were each one shot back at 68.
Paige Giovenco fired a 2-under 70 to lead the way for Floyd. Also for the Highlanders, Trinity Bramer, Chloe Cook and Abby Wright each shot 81 while Rachael Shaffer added an 82.
Emma Rowland fired an 87 to pace the Panthers.
.
HALL OF FAME TOURNAMENT
Saturday at The Legends GC, par 72
Team scores: 1. Homestead 298, 2. Carmel 301, 3. Hamilton Southeastern 305, 4. Center Grove 308, 5. Westfield 311, 6(tie). Floyd Central, Noblesville, Zionsville 313, 9. Batesville 314, 10. Franklin 315, 11. Penn 322, 12(tie). Brownsburg, FW Carroll 328, 14. Bedford NL 340, 15. Northridge 343, 16. Warsaw 344, 17. Plainfield 345, 18. Guerin Catholic 351, 19. Terre Haute South 357, 20(tie). Corydon Central, Castle 376.
Medalist: Ashley Kirkland (Castle) 67.
Floyd Central: Paige Giovenco 70, Trinity Bramer 81, Chloe Cook 81, Abby Wright 81, Rachael Shaffer 82.
.
'DOGS TAKE 2ND AT COLUMBUS EAST
COLUMBUS — Led by medalist Kaidyn Wardlaw, New Albany took second in Saturday's Columbus East Invitational.
Wardlaw shot a 76 to finish in a tie for first. However, she earned low medalist thanks to a scorecard playoff.
The Bulldogs carded a collective 364 — one shot behind team champion Bloomington South — at Otter Creek Golf Course. The host Olympians (385), Franklin Central (415) and Greenwood Christian (428) rounded out the top-five.
New Albany's Abby Reavis finished fourth overall with an 84. Additionally, Sienna Dietrich shot 98 and Emma Reavis 106 for the Bulldogs.
.
COLUMBUS EAST INVITATIONAL
Saturday
Team scores: 1. Bloomington South 363, 2. New Albany 364, 3. Columbus East 385, 4. Franklin Central 415, 5. Greenwood Christian 428, 6. Shelbyville 458, 7. Jennings County 498. Edinburgh, Beech Grove, Trinity Lutheran INC.
Medalist: Kaidyn Wardlaw (NA) 76.
New Albany: Wardlaw 76, Abby Reavis 84, Sienna Dietrich 98, Emma Reavis 106.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.