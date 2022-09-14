Clarksville Generals

CLARKSVILLE — Led by medalist Anna Horvath, Clarksville defeated Lanesville in a dual match Tuesday afternoon. 

Horvath fired a 55 at Wooded View Golf Course to lead the Generals, who carded a collective 255 — 16 shots better than the Eagles.  

Also for the Generals, Leslie North and Lina Howlett added 66 apiece while Kaylin Lemke shot a 68. 

"It was really great to get a team win today and to see Anna earn match medalist," Clarksville coach Tosha Embry said. "As a whole, our ball-striking has really improved throughout the season and I'm proud of how all the girls have improved."

Ella Grossman led the Eagles with a 62. 

CLARKSVILLE 255, LANESVILLE 271

Tuesday at Wooded View GC

     Medalist: Anna Horvath (Clarksville) 55. 

     Clarksville: Horvath 55, Leslie North 66, Lina Howlett 66, Kaylin Lemke 68.

     Lanesville: Ella Grossman 62, Kaiya Cain 67, Claire Jolley 70, Emma Striegel 72.

DRAGONS DOWN EASTERN

HENRYVILLE — Led by medalist Leah Hall, Silver Creek beat Eastern and Henryville in a three-way match Tuesday afternoon. 

Hall fired a 51 at Champions Point Golf Club for the Dragons, who carded a collective 234 — 11 shots better than the Musketeers. The Hornets only had one player. 

Abby Fowler led Eastern with a 54. 

Emma Wallis, Henryville's lone golfer, shot a 61. 

SILVER CREEK 234, EASTERN 245, HENRYVILLE INC. 

Tuesday at Champions Pointe GC, par-36

     Medalist: Leah Hall (Silver Creek) 51. 

     Silver Creek: Hall 51, Eva Wheatly 58, Ella Preston 60, Mari Howard 65, Audrey Ramsey 67, Emily Saul 71. 

     Eastern: Abby Fowler 54, Bethany Fowler 58, Maddie Bruce 61, Lexi Clift 72, Erin England 72. 

     Henryville: Emma Wallis 61. 

BRAVES BEAT PIONEERS, RAMS

HENRYVILLE — Led by medalist Selby Pierce, Borden beat host Providence and Paoli in a three-way match Tuesday. 

Pierce fired a 46 at Champions Pointe Golf Club to lead the Braves, who carded a collective 203. 

Also for Borden, Grace Gentry shot 49, Sofie White 53 and Emily Schottelkotte 55. 

     Borden: Selby Pierce 46, Grace Gentry 49, Sofie White 53, Emily Schottelkotte 55, Emily Cissell 57, Carly Gregory 59, Lily Lynch 60. 

