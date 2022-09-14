CLARKSVILLE — Led by medalist Anna Horvath, Clarksville defeated Lanesville in a dual match Tuesday afternoon.
Horvath fired a 55 at Wooded View Golf Course to lead the Generals, who carded a collective 255 — 16 shots better than the Eagles.
Also for the Generals, Leslie North and Lina Howlett added 66 apiece while Kaylin Lemke shot a 68.
"It was really great to get a team win today and to see Anna earn match medalist," Clarksville coach Tosha Embry said. "As a whole, our ball-striking has really improved throughout the season and I'm proud of how all the girls have improved."
Ella Grossman led the Eagles with a 62.
CLARKSVILLE 255, LANESVILLE 271
Tuesday at Wooded View GC
Medalist: Anna Horvath (Clarksville) 55.
Clarksville: Horvath 55, Leslie North 66, Lina Howlett 66, Kaylin Lemke 68.
Lanesville: Ella Grossman 62, Kaiya Cain 67, Claire Jolley 70, Emma Striegel 72.
DRAGONS DOWN EASTERN
HENRYVILLE — Led by medalist Leah Hall, Silver Creek beat Eastern and Henryville in a three-way match Tuesday afternoon.
Hall fired a 51 at Champions Point Golf Club for the Dragons, who carded a collective 234 — 11 shots better than the Musketeers. The Hornets only had one player.
Abby Fowler led Eastern with a 54.
Emma Wallis, Henryville's lone golfer, shot a 61.
SILVER CREEK 234, EASTERN 245, HENRYVILLE INC.
Tuesday at Champions Pointe GC, par-36
Medalist: Leah Hall (Silver Creek) 51.
Silver Creek: Hall 51, Eva Wheatly 58, Ella Preston 60, Mari Howard 65, Audrey Ramsey 67, Emily Saul 71.
Eastern: Abby Fowler 54, Bethany Fowler 58, Maddie Bruce 61, Lexi Clift 72, Erin England 72.
Henryville: Emma Wallis 61.
BRAVES BEAT PIONEERS, RAMS
HENRYVILLE — Led by medalist Selby Pierce, Borden beat host Providence and Paoli in a three-way match Tuesday.
Pierce fired a 46 at Champions Pointe Golf Club to lead the Braves, who carded a collective 203.
Also for Borden, Grace Gentry shot 49, Sofie White 53 and Emily Schottelkotte 55.
Borden: Selby Pierce 46, Grace Gentry 49, Sofie White 53, Emily Schottelkotte 55, Emily Cissell 57, Carly Gregory 59, Lily Lynch 60.
