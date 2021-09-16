HANOVER — Led by the co-medalists, Scottsburg defeated Clarksville and Southwestern in a tri-match Wednesday afternoon.
Kensley Gambrell and Molly McGannon each fired 48s to lead the Warriorettes, who carded a collective 206 at Butler Falls Golf Course. The Generals were second with a 234 while the host Rebels fielded an incomplete team.
Summer Neal led Clarksville with a 49 while Emily Kaiser added a 52.
"We had a great day," Generals coach Tosha Embry said. "All four girls had their best rounds of the season and our two seniors really came through today with some of their lowest rounds of their career. We are really peaking at the right time heading into sectional on Saturday.
.
SCOTTSBURG 206, CLARKSVILLE 234, SOUTHWESTERN INC.
Wednesday afternoon at Butler Falls GC
Clarksville: Summer Neal 49, Emily Kaiser 52, Leslie North 63, Anna Horvath 70.
Scottsburg: Kensley Gambrell 48, Molly McGannon 48, Lydia Wolf 55, Emma Lynn 55, Addy Dulaney 57, Emily Foster 64.
Southwestern: Hannah Samson 50, Ximena Vilchis 57, Kayla Boscia 70.
.
CUBS WIN
MADISON — Led by medalist Keara Eder, Madison won a quad-match against Lawrenceburg, Henryville and Shawe Memorial on Wednesday.
Eder fired a 2-under-par 34 on the back nine at Sunrise Golf Course to pace the Cubs, who carded a collective 189 — 15 ahead of the second-place Tigers. The Hornets and Hilltoppers didn't field full teams.
Lilly Bindner paced Henryville with a 53 while Emma Wallis added a 66 and Olivia Parmenter 67.
"The girls have improved this season and we're looking forward to (the sectional) Saturday," Hornets coach Robin Embry said. "If we can chip and putt with a bit more touch we'll drop several strokes. Hopefully, the next couple of days of practice will help us in that area."
