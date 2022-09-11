 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

GIRLS' GOLF ROUNDUP: Giovenco leads Floyd to 3rd straight HHC title

FCgirls.jpeg

Floyd Central finished first in Saturday’s Hoosier Hills Conference Championships at Otis Park Golf Course in Bedford. Sophomore Paige Giovenco, far left, shot a 1-under-par 71 to claim medalist honors.

BEDFORD — Led by medalist Paige Giovenco, Floyd Central took home the Hoosier Hills Conference title for the third straight year Saturday.

The sophomore shot a 1-under-par 71, capped off by a birdie on the 18th hole, at Otis Park Golf Course to lead the then-13th-ranked Highlanders, who carded a collective 308. That was 18 shots better than No. 17 Bedford North Lawrence. Columbus East took third with a 367 — one shot better than 19th-ranked New Albany. Jeffersonville placed seventh with a 482.

Floyd sophomore Chloe Cook was second overall with an even-par 72 while Jennings County’s Sophia Curry took third with a 76.

Also for the Highlanders, Rachael Shaffer shot 81 and Trinity Bramer added an 84 to round out the team’s score.

Abby Reavis led the fourth-place Bulldogs with an 84 while senior Sarah Jefferson added an 85.

Hadley Hannon shot 109 to lead the Red Devils.

.

HOOSIER HILLS CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday at Otis Park GC, Bedford

Team scores: 1. Floyd Central 308, 2. Bedford NL 326, 3. Columbus East 367, 4. New Albany 368, 5. Jennings County 383, 6. Seymour 395, 7. Jeffersonville 482.

Medalist: Paige Giovenco (Floyd Central) 71.

Floyd Central: Giovenco 71, Chloe Cook 72, Rachael Shaffer 81, Trinity Bramer 84, Abby Wright 88.

New Albany: Abby Reavis 84, Sarah Jefferson 85, Kaidyn Wardlaw 96, Avery Carroll 103, Sienna Dietrich 1117.

Jeffersonville: Hadley Hannon 109, Lauren Peters 116, Marina Brunson 124, Isabella Rodriguez 133.

.

DRAGONS 3RD, PIRATES 5TH AT MSC

SEYMOUR — Silver Creek took third and Charlestown finished fifth in Saturday’s Mid-Southern Conference Championships.

SCgirls.jpg

Silver Creek placed third in Saturday’s Mid-Southern Conference Championships.

Led by medalist Emma Rowland’s 80, Corydon Central captured the conference crown for the second straight year with a team total of 369 at Shadowood Golf Course. Brownstown Central was second with 425 while the Dragons were 56 shots back in third. Scottsburg was fourth with a 483 — 31 shots better than the Pirates.

Leah Hall shot a 106 to lead Silver Creek while Laila Thomas paced Charlestown with a 114.

.

MSC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday at Shadowood Golf Course

Team scores: 1. Corydon Central 369, 2. Brownstown Central 425, 3. Silver Creek 481, 4. Scottsburg 483, 5. Charlestown 514, 6. North Harrison 519. Eastern INC.

Medalist: Emma Rowland (Corydon) 80.

Corydon Central: Rowland 80, Abby Russel 89, Khloe Mathes 99, Madison Stillwell 101, Jenna Hougland 113.

Silver Creek: Leah Hall 106, Mari Howard 119, Eva Wheatly 126, Audrey Ramsey 130, Ella Preston 140.

Charlestown: Laila Thomas 114, Emma McCutcheon 131, Maggie Seevers 132, Isabella Logsdon 137, Mariah Rawson 143.

Tags

Trending Video