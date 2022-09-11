GIRLS' GOLF ROUNDUP: Giovenco leads Floyd to 3rd straight HHC title

BEDFORD — Led by medalist Paige Giovenco, Floyd Central took home the Hoosier Hills Conference title for the third straight year Saturday.
The sophomore shot a 1-under-par 71, capped off by a birdie on the 18th hole, at Otis Park Golf Course to lead the then-13th-ranked Highlanders, who carded a collective 308. That was 18 shots better than No. 17 Bedford North Lawrence. Columbus East took third with a 367 — one shot better than 19th-ranked New Albany. Jeffersonville placed seventh with a 482.
Floyd sophomore Chloe Cook was second overall with an even-par 72 while Jennings County’s Sophia Curry took third with a 76.
Also for the Highlanders, Rachael Shaffer shot 81 and Trinity Bramer added an 84 to round out the team’s score.
Abby Reavis led the fourth-place Bulldogs with an 84 while senior Sarah Jefferson added an 85.
Hadley Hannon shot 109 to lead the Red Devils.
.
HOOSIER HILLS CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday at Otis Park GC, Bedford
Team scores: 1. Floyd Central 308, 2. Bedford NL 326, 3. Columbus East 367, 4. New Albany 368, 5. Jennings County 383, 6. Seymour 395, 7. Jeffersonville 482.
Medalist: Paige Giovenco (Floyd Central) 71.
Floyd Central: Giovenco 71, Chloe Cook 72, Rachael Shaffer 81, Trinity Bramer 84, Abby Wright 88.
New Albany: Abby Reavis 84, Sarah Jefferson 85, Kaidyn Wardlaw 96, Avery Carroll 103, Sienna Dietrich 1117.
Jeffersonville: Hadley Hannon 109, Lauren Peters 116, Marina Brunson 124, Isabella Rodriguez 133.
.
DRAGONS 3RD, PIRATES 5TH AT MSC
SEYMOUR — Silver Creek took third and Charlestown finished fifth in Saturday’s Mid-Southern Conference Championships.
Led by medalist Emma Rowland’s 80, Corydon Central captured the conference crown for the second straight year with a team total of 369 at Shadowood Golf Course. Brownstown Central was second with 425 while the Dragons were 56 shots back in third. Scottsburg was fourth with a 483 — 31 shots better than the Pirates.
Leah Hall shot a 106 to lead Silver Creek while Laila Thomas paced Charlestown with a 114.
.
MSC CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday at Shadowood Golf Course
Team scores: 1. Corydon Central 369, 2. Brownstown Central 425, 3. Silver Creek 481, 4. Scottsburg 483, 5. Charlestown 514, 6. North Harrison 519. Eastern INC.
Medalist: Emma Rowland (Corydon) 80.
Corydon Central: Rowland 80, Abby Russel 89, Khloe Mathes 99, Madison Stillwell 101, Jenna Hougland 113.
Silver Creek: Leah Hall 106, Mari Howard 119, Eva Wheatly 126, Audrey Ramsey 130, Ella Preston 140.
Charlestown: Laila Thomas 114, Emma McCutcheon 131, Maggie Seevers 132, Isabella Logsdon 137, Mariah Rawson 143.