SOUTHERN INDIANA — Led by medalist Paige Giovenco, Floyd Central won the two-day, two-course Sunnyside Classic.
Giovenco carded a collective 5-under-par 67 over Monday and Tuesday. She shot a 2-under 34 in Monday's first round at Champions Pointe Golf Club and a 3-under 33 in Tuesday's final round at Covered Bridge Golf Club.
Led by Giovenco, the Highlanders finished with a two-day total of 290. New Albany was second with 357 while Jeffersonville fired 442 and Providence 458.
Floyd's Chloe Cook was second overall with a 71 while teammates Rachael Shaffer and Trinity Bramer finished with a 75 and 77 respectively.
Kaidyn Wardlaw carded a collective 78 to lead the Bulldogs while Abby Reavis added 87.
Claire Cassis paced the Pioneers with 95.
.
SUNNYSIDE CLASSIC
FLOYD CENTRAL 146, NEW ALBANY 179, JEFFERSONVILLE 210, PROVIDENCE 235
Monday at Champions Pointe GC, par-36
Medalist: Paige Giovenco (FC) 34.
Floyd Central: Giovenco 34, Chloe Cook 35, Rachael Shaffer 37, Trinity Bramer 40, Abby Wright 40.
New Albany: Kaidyn Wardlaw 40, Abby Reavis 43, Ava Quinn 46, Emma Reavis 50, Sienna Dietrich 54.
Jeffersonville: Laken Tetley 40, H. Garier 51, Hadley Hannon 56, K. Meyer 63, M. Brunson 65.
Providence: Claire Cassis 46, Riley Morton 58, Zoe Langness 65, Lyric Hertweck 66.
FLOYD CENTRAL 144, NEW ALBANY 178, PROVIDENCE 223, JEFFERSONVILLE 232
Tuesday at Covered Bridge, par-36
Medalist: Giovenco (FC) 33.
Floyd Central: Giovenco 33, Cook 36, Bramer 37, Shaffer 38, Wright 41.
New Albany: Wardlaw 38, A. Reavis 44, Quinn 46, Dietrich 50.
Providence: Cassis 49, Ava Bojorquez 55, Morton 56, Hertweck 63, Langness 64.
Jeffersonville: Garier 52, Lauren Peters 57, Brunson 58, Hannon 65.
.
HOWLETT LEADS GENERALS TO VICTORY
HENRYVILLE — Led by medalist Lina Howlett, Clarksville defeated host Henryville in a dual match Tuesday afternoon.
Howlett fired a 53 to lead the Generals, who carded a collective 238 at Champions Pointe Golf Club. The Hornets didn't field a full team.
Also for Clarksville, Anna Horvath fired a 58 while Kaylin Lemke carded 60.
"Champions Pointe is one of the tougher courses we play during the season and we were only one stroke from matching our season-low score as a team," Generals coach Tosha Embry said. "That shows just how much the girls have improved so far this season. Lina had a great round (Tuesday) to be the match medalist and Anna was back below 60. We are definitely moving in the right direction."
Hailey Jones shot 68 to lead Henryville's twosome.
.
CLARKSVILLE 238, HENRYVILLE INC.
Tuesday at Champions Pointe GC, par-36
Medalist: Lina Howlett (Clarksville) 53.
Clarksville: Howlett 53, Anna Horvath 58, Kaylin Lemke 60, Zaynub Al-Kazawki 67.
Henryville: Hailey Jones 68, Elizabeth Barr 71.
.
BRAVES WIN 4-WAY
CORYDON — Led by medalist Selby Pierce, Borden won a quad-match Tuesday afternoon at Old Capital Golf Club.
Selby shot an 8-over 44 to pace the Braves, who carded a collective 197. North Harrison was second with a 244 while Crawford County took third (247) and Silver Creek fourth (268).
.
BORDEN 197, NORTH HARRISON 244, CRAWFORD COUNTY 247, SILVER CREEK 268
Tuesday at Old Capital GC, par-36
Medalist: Selby Pierce (Borden) 44.
Borden: Selby 44, Lily Lynch 47, Grace Gentry 50, Sofie White 56, Emily Schottelkotte 62.
Silver Creek: Audrey Ramsey 60, Karaline Spillman 66, Emily Saul 71, Bella Taylor 71.
