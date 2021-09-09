fcgirlsgolf.jpg

{span}Led by medalist Paige Giovenco, far left, Floyd Central rolled to victory in a quad-match Wednesday afternoon at Old Capital Golf Club. {/span}

CORYDON — Led by medalist Paige Giovenco, the Floyd Central girls’ golf team rolled to victory in a quad-match Wednesday afternoon.

Giovenco fired a 37 for the Highlanders, who carded a collective 161 at Old Capital Golf Club. Sisters Sophie and Chloe Cook each fired 40 while Audrey Giovenco carded a 44 to round out Floyd’s team score.

Corydon Central was second with a 205 while Providence placed third with a 222. North Harrison didn't field a full squad. 

WHITEFORD PACES PIRATES TO VICTORY

CLARKSVILLE — Led by co-medalist Ruby Whiteford, Charlestown won a quad-match against Borden, Clarksville and New Washington on Wednesday afternoon.

Whiteford fired a 51 for the Pirates, who carded a collective 225 at Wooded View Golf Course. The Braves were second with a 244 while the Generals fired a 251 and the Mustangs a 270.

Emily Cissell’s 54 paced runner-up Borden.

Clarksville’s Summer Neal matched Whiteford’s 51 to lead her team while Emily Kaiser added a 57.

“It was really good to see my seniors get back to scoring well today,” Generals coach Tosha Embry said. “As a team our ball striking has really improved and we are getting better around the greens. I’m hoping these improvements continue into sectional.”

Ashley Willis led New Wash with a 61.

CHARLESTOWN 225, BORDEN 244, CLARKSVILLE 251, NEW WASHINGTON 270

Wednesday at Wooded View GC

Medalists: Summer Neal (Clarksville), Ruby Whiteford (Charlestown) 51.

Charlestown: Whiteford 51, Isabella Logsdon 55, Laila Thomas 57, Sunni Burke 62, Micah Kaelin 64, Emma McCutcheon 66.

Borden: Emily Cissell 54, Emily Schottelkotte 59, Grace Gentry 62, Lily Lynch 69.

Clarksville: Neal 51, Emily Kaiser 57, Leslie North 71, Anna Horvath 72.

New Washington: Ashley Wills 61, Alyssa Burke 67, Avery Wilson 70, Emily Poole 72.

CUBS DOWN DRAGONS

JEFFERSONVILLE — Led by medalist Keara Eder, Madison downed Silver Creek on Wednesday afternoon. 

Eder fired a 38 to lead the Cubs, who carded a collective 191 — 21 shots ahead of the Dragons. 

Grace Bronkella also shot a career-low 39 for Madison.

