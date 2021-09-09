CORYDON — Led by medalist Paige Giovenco, the Floyd Central girls’ golf team rolled to victory in a quad-match Wednesday afternoon.
Giovenco fired a 37 for the Highlanders, who carded a collective 161 at Old Capital Golf Club. Sisters Sophie and Chloe Cook each fired 40 while Audrey Giovenco carded a 44 to round out Floyd’s team score.
Corydon Central was second with a 205 while Providence placed third with a 222. North Harrison didn't field a full squad.
WHITEFORD PACES PIRATES TO VICTORY
CLARKSVILLE — Led by co-medalist Ruby Whiteford, Charlestown won a quad-match against Borden, Clarksville and New Washington on Wednesday afternoon.
Whiteford fired a 51 for the Pirates, who carded a collective 225 at Wooded View Golf Course. The Braves were second with a 244 while the Generals fired a 251 and the Mustangs a 270.
Emily Cissell’s 54 paced runner-up Borden.
Clarksville’s Summer Neal matched Whiteford’s 51 to lead her team while Emily Kaiser added a 57.
“It was really good to see my seniors get back to scoring well today,” Generals coach Tosha Embry said. “As a team our ball striking has really improved and we are getting better around the greens. I’m hoping these improvements continue into sectional.”
Ashley Willis led New Wash with a 61.
.
CHARLESTOWN 225, BORDEN 244, CLARKSVILLE 251, NEW WASHINGTON 270
Wednesday at Wooded View GC
Medalists: Summer Neal (Clarksville), Ruby Whiteford (Charlestown) 51.
Charlestown: Whiteford 51, Isabella Logsdon 55, Laila Thomas 57, Sunni Burke 62, Micah Kaelin 64, Emma McCutcheon 66.
Borden: Emily Cissell 54, Emily Schottelkotte 59, Grace Gentry 62, Lily Lynch 69.
Clarksville: Neal 51, Emily Kaiser 57, Leslie North 71, Anna Horvath 72.
New Washington: Ashley Wills 61, Alyssa Burke 67, Avery Wilson 70, Emily Poole 72.
.
CUBS DOWN DRAGONS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Led by medalist Keara Eder, Madison downed Silver Creek on Wednesday afternoon.
Eder fired a 38 to lead the Cubs, who carded a collective 191 — 21 shots ahead of the Dragons.
Grace Bronkella also shot a career-low 39 for Madison.
