CORYDON — Led by medalist Paige Giovenco, Floyd Central beat Corydon Central, Borden and Providence in a quad-match Wednesday afternoon.
Giovenco fired a 4-under-par 32 at Old Capital Golf Club, site of this Saturday's sectional, to lead the Highlanders to a 148. The host Panthers were second with a 173 while the Braves were third (211) and the Pioneers fourth (258).
Corydon's Emma Rowland was second overall with a 35.
Chloe Cook and Trinity Bramer added 38 apiece for Floyd.
FLOYD CENTRAL 148, CORYDON CENTRAL 173, BORDEN 211, PROVIDENCE 258
Wednesday at Old Capital GC; par-36
Medalist: Paige Giovenco 32.
Floyd Central: Giovenco 32, Chloe Cook 38, Trinity Bramer 38, Keely Paige 40, Abby Wright 40, Rachael Shaffer 45.
Corydon Central: Emma Rowland 35, Khloe Mathes 44, Madi Stillwell 47, Abby Russel 47, Jenna Houghland 52, Brittany Fogle 61.
Borden: Emily Cissell 49, Selby Pierce 51, Sofie White 55, Lily Lynch 56, Grace Gentry 61.
Providence: Reese Upton 61, Iza Smith 61, Addy Burrows 67, Mady Blume 69.
GENERALS TAKE 2ND
SCOTTSBURG — Clarksville finished second in a quad-match Wednesday afternoon.
Led by medalist Lydia Wolfe's 51, victorious Scottsburg shot 221 — 28 shots better than the Generals and 29 better than Eastern — at Westwood Golf Course. Southwestern fielded an incomplete team.
Leslie North shot 56 to lead runner-up Clarksville while Kaylin Lemke added a 63.
"As a team we had a pretty good day on the course," Generals coach Tosha Embry said. "Leslie broke 60, which has been a goal of hers all season. It was the type of round we were hoping to have going into sectional this weekend."
SCOTTSBURG 221, CLARKSVILLE 249, EASTERN 250, SOUTHWESTERN INC.
Wednesday at Westwood GC
Medalist: Lydia Wolfe (Scottsburg) 51.
Clarksville: Leslie North 56, Kaylin Lemke 63, Anna Horvath 64, Lina Howlett 66.
Scottsburg: Lydia Wolfe 51, Emily Foster 52, Addy Delaney 56, Alexis Caudill 62, Emma Lynn 63, Marley Fleenor 64, Brooke Hunley 69.
Eastern: Bethany 59, Abby 63, Maddie 64, Lexi 64, Erin 70.
Southwestern: Hannah Sampson 52, Kayla Bascia 65.
PIRATES WIN
JEFFERSONVILLE — Led by medalist Emma McCutcheon, Charlestown defeated New Washington in a dual match Wednesday.
McCutcheon shot 61 to pace the Pirates, who carded a collective 265. The Mustangs fielded an incomplete team.
Alyssa Burke led New Wash with a 62.
CHARLESTOWN 265, NEW WASHINGTON INC.
Wednesday at Elk Run GC, par-35
Medalist: Emma McCutcheon (Charlestown) 61.
Charlestown: McCutcheon 61, Tenley Schott 65, Mariah Rawson 69, Addi Roberts 70, Gracie Snell 70.
New Washington: Alyssa Burke 62, Ashley Wills 63, Averie Wilson 68.
