9-18-21_Girls_Golf_Sectional_14460.jpg (copy)

Floyd Central’s Paige Giovenco smashes a tee shot during last year’s Corydon Central Sectional at Old Capital Golf Club. Wednesday, Giovenco wrapped up medalist honors in the Sunnyside Classic with her second straight 1-under-par 35.

 Photo by Joe Ullrich

CORYDON — Led by medalist Paige Giovenco, Floyd Central beat Corydon Central, Borden and Providence in a quad-match Wednesday afternoon. 

Giovenco fired a 4-under-par 32 at Old Capital Golf Club, site of this Saturday's sectional, to lead the Highlanders to a 148. The host Panthers were second with a 173 while the Braves were third (211) and the Pioneers fourth (258). 

Corydon's Emma Rowland was second overall with a 35. 

Chloe Cook and Trinity Bramer added 38 apiece for Floyd. 

.

FLOYD CENTRAL 148, CORYDON CENTRAL 173, BORDEN 211, PROVIDENCE 258

Wednesday at Old Capital GC; par-36

     Medalist: Paige Giovenco 32. 

     Floyd Central: Giovenco 32, Chloe Cook 38, Trinity Bramer 38, Keely Paige 40, Abby Wright 40, Rachael Shaffer 45. 

     Corydon Central: Emma Rowland 35, Khloe Mathes 44, Madi Stillwell 47, Abby Russel 47, Jenna Houghland 52, Brittany Fogle 61. 

     Borden: Emily Cissell 49, Selby Pierce 51, Sofie White 55, Lily Lynch 56, Grace Gentry 61. 

     Providence: Reese Upton 61, Iza Smith 61, Addy Burrows 67, Mady Blume 69. 

.

GENERALS TAKE 2ND

SCOTTSBURG — Clarksville finished second in a quad-match Wednesday afternoon. 

Led by medalist Lydia Wolfe's 51, victorious Scottsburg shot 221 — 28 shots better than the Generals and 29 better than Eastern — at Westwood Golf Course. Southwestern fielded an incomplete team. 

Leslie North shot 56 to lead runner-up Clarksville while Kaylin Lemke added a 63. 

"As a team we had a pretty good day on the course," Generals coach Tosha Embry said. "Leslie broke 60, which has been a goal of hers all season. It was the type of round we were hoping to have going into sectional this weekend."

.

SCOTTSBURG 221, CLARKSVILLE 249, EASTERN 250, SOUTHWESTERN INC. 

Wednesday at Westwood GC

     Medalist: Lydia Wolfe (Scottsburg) 51. 

     Clarksville: Leslie North 56, Kaylin Lemke 63, Anna Horvath 64, Lina Howlett 66. 

     Scottsburg: Lydia Wolfe 51, Emily Foster 52, Addy Delaney 56, Alexis Caudill 62, Emma Lynn 63, Marley Fleenor 64, Brooke Hunley 69. 

     Eastern: Bethany 59, Abby 63, Maddie 64, Lexi 64, Erin 70.

     Southwestern: Hannah Sampson 52, Kayla Bascia 65.

.

PIRATES WIN

JEFFERSONVILLE — Led by medalist Emma McCutcheon, Charlestown defeated New Washington in a dual match Wednesday. 

McCutcheon shot 61 to pace the Pirates, who carded a collective 265. The Mustangs fielded an incomplete team. 

Alyssa Burke led New Wash with a 62. 

.

CHARLESTOWN 265, NEW WASHINGTON INC. 

Wednesday at Elk Run GC, par-35

     Medalist: Emma McCutcheon (Charlestown) 61. 

     Charlestown: McCutcheon 61, Tenley Schott 65, Mariah Rawson 69, Addi Roberts 70, Gracie Snell 70. 

     New Washington: Alyssa Burke 62, Ashley Wills 63, Averie Wilson 68. 

Tags

Trending Video