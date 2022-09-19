GIRLS' GOLF ROUNDUP: Giovenco leads Highlanders to 10th straight title

CORYDON — Led by Paige Giovenco’s sizzling round, Floyd Central made off with its 10th consecutive sectional title Saturday.
The sophomore shot a 5-under-par 65 at Old Capital Golf Club for the 13th-ranked Highlanders, who carded a collective 296 en route to the Corydon Central Sectional championship.
Giovenco’s score tied for the third-lowest round in sectional tournament history.
“It was really good,” she said of her five-birdie, no-bogey round. “I’ve been focusing a lot these past few weeks and I’ve been playing better, so I’m just really happy that I was able to shoot good. Hopefully I can continue that onto regionals and hopefully state. It was a bogey-free round, so that feels great.”
The top three teams, as well as the top three individuals from non-advancing teams, qualified for this Saturday’s Franklin Regional at The Legends Golf Club.
Giovenco shot 33 on the front nine and 32 on the back nine.
“I didn’t get in much trouble today, so that definitely helped,” she said. “My putting was good. My irons, most of them were pretty good, so it definitely helped.”
“Paige did out of this world today,” Floyd coach Sydney LaDuke said. “We kind of knew going into this week that she was going to do something big today. At our nine-hole event match with Corydon, Providence and New Albany (earlier in the week), she shot a 32. So we were like, ‘We’ve got something big coming this weekend.’”
Corydon Central sophomore Emma Rowland was second overall with a 73 while Giovenco’s teammates Chloe Cook (74) and Trinity Bramer (75) were third and fourth, respectively. New Albany senior Sarah Jefferson finished fifth with a 78.
Floyd junior Rachael Shaffer added an 82 to help the Highlanders finish with a program-best 296.
“The rest of the team, they did wonderful,” LaDuke said. “All of them really had a few struggles today, but I think we saw a lot of awesome recovery and a lot of perseverance.
“This is not an easy course, by any means, it really pushes their endurance with the walking. There’s a lot more hills than we’re used to, but they did wonderful. That was the big thing I noticed was their recovery shots. They were able to keep their mental game together and that’s a really big deal for us.”
Led by Rowland, the Panthers were second with 328 while the No. 18 Bulldogs took third with 346.
In addition to Jefferson’s score, Maddie Daniel added an 82, Abby Reavis an 87 and Avery Carroll a 99 for New Albany.
“They knew it wasn’t about today, it’s about next week, but we played OK,” Bulldogs coach Ricky Belcher said. “We did some good things, and we did some not good things.”
Providence seniors Savanna Gohmann and Ainsley Wilt, as well as Borden senior Emily Cissell, were the three individuals from non-advancing teams to qualify for the regional. Gohmann shot a 98 and Wilt a 101 while Cissell beat teammate Lily Lynch in a playoff after both carded 103 in regulation.
Paige Giovenco of @FCGirlsGolf1 talks about her 5-under 65 at today's sectional. pic.twitter.com/ttFoqaVN8I— News&Tribune Sports (@newstribscores) September 17, 2022
CORYDON CENTRAL SECTIONAL
Saturday at Old Capital GC; par-70
Team scores (top three qualify for Franklin Regional): 1. Floyd Central 296, 2. Corydon Central 328, 3. New Albany 346, 4. Borden 424, 5. Providence 458, 6. Clarksville 479, 7. Silver Creek 481, 8. Jeffersonville 492, 9(tie). Lanesville, North Harrison 512.
Medalist: Paige Giovenco (Floyd Central) 65.
Top 5 finishers: 1. Giovenco (Floyd Central) 65, 2. Emma Rowland (Corydon Central) 73, 3. Chloe Cook (Floyd Central) 74, 4. Trinity Bramer (Floyd Central) 75, 5. Sarah Jefferson (New Albany) 78.
Three advancing players from non-qualifying teams: Savanna Gohmann (Providence) 98, Ainsley Wilt (Providence) 101, Emily Cissell (Borden) 103.
TEAM-BY-TEAM SCORES
Floyd Central: Giovenco 65, Cook 74, Bramer 75, Rachael Shaffer 82, Keely Page 84.
Corydon Central: Rowland 73, Khloe Mathes 81, Madi Stillwell 85, Abby Russel 89, Brittany Fogle 113.
New Albany: Sarah Jefferson 78, Maddie Daniel 82, Abby Reavis 87, Avery Carroll 99, Kaidyn Wardlaw 100.
Borden: Emily Cissell 103, Lily Lynch 103, Selby Pierce 108, Sofie White 110, Grace Gentry 111.
Providence: Savanna Gohmann 98, Ainsley Wilt 101, Riley Morton 125, Addison Burrows 134, Madyson Blume 136.
Clarksville: Anna Horvath 111, Leslie North 114, Kaylin Lemke 126, Lina Howlett 128.
Silver Creek: Eva Wheatley 112, Mariana Howard 116, Audrey Ramsey 125, Leah Hall 128, Ella Preston 131.
Jeffersonville: Hadley Hannon 109, Isabella Rodriguez 120, Marina Brunson 130, Lauren Peters 133.
Lanesville: Kaiya Cain 111, Claire Jolly 131, Ella Grossman 135, Emma Striegel 135.
North Harrison: Addelynn Reynolds 122, Isabelle Abner 128, Olivia Abner 129, Brooke Hergenrather 133.
Eastern: Abigail Fowler 112, Bethany Fowler 114, Madalynn Bruce 124.
PIRATES PLACE 6TH
MADISON — Charlestown placed sixth in Saturday’s Madison Sectional.
Led by medalist Sophia Curry, Jennings County took home the team title. Curry carded 6-over 78 to pace the Panthers, who shot a 391 — seven shots better than the host Cubs. Lawrenceburg was third (432), followed by Shawe Memorial (460), Scottsburg (462), the Pirates (481) and Switzerland County.
Teagan Thomas shot a 111 to lead Charlestown.
MADISON SECTIONAL
Saturday at Sunrise GC; par-72
Team scores (top three qualify for Franklin Regional): 1. Jennings County 391, 2. Madison 398, 3. Lawrenceburg 432, 4. Shawe Memorial 460, 5. Scottsburg 462, 6. Charlestown 481, 7. Switzerland County 491.
Medalist: Sophia Curry (Jennings County) 78.
Top 5 finishers: 1. Curry (JC) 78, 2. Grace Bonkella (Madison) 86, 3. Ella Shelton (Lawrenceburg) 88, 4. Alexis Carson (JC) 90, 5. Kira Wells (Shawe Memorial) 91.
Three advancing players from non-qualifying teams: Wells (Shawe) 91, Adalyn Dulaney (Scottsburg) 106, Emma Seaver (South Dearborn) 106.
Charlestown: Teagan Thomas 111, Isabella Logsdon 114, Maggie Seevers 126, Emma McCutcheon 130, Mariah Rawson 144.
New Washington: Ashley Wills 113, Alyssa Burke 125, Averie Wilson 131.