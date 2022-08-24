Led by medalist Paige Giovenco, the Floyd Central girls’ golf team captured the Sunnyside Classic, which concluded Wednesday.
Behind the sophomore’s total of 2-under-par 70, the Highlanders carded a collective 311 in the two-day, two-course event. New Albany was second with a 349 while Providence placed third (431) and Jeffersonville finished fourth (467).
Giovenco shot a 1-under 35 at Covered Bridge Golf Club on Tuesday, then followed that up with a 1-under 35 at Champions Pointe on Wednesday.
Chloe Cook, Giovenco’s classmate and teammate, was second individually with a 78. She fired a 40 at Covered Bridge and a 38 at Champions Pointe.
Floyd Central junior Trinity Bramer took third with a 79. She shot 40 at Covered Bridge and 39 at Champions Pointe.
Abby Reavis and Kaidyn Wardlaw each finished with 87 to pace the runner-up Bulldogs. Reavis fired a 41 Tuesday and a 46 Wednesday while Wardlaw carded a 44 Tuesday and a 43 Wednesday.
Claire Cassis was the low scorer for the Pioneers with a 90, which included a 39 Wednesday.
Laken Tetley led the Red Devils with an 86.
.
SUNNYSIDE CLASSIC
Team scores: Floyd Central 311, New Albany 349, Providence 431, Jeffersonville 467.
Overall medalist: Paige Giovenco (Floyd Central) 70.
.
TUESDAY: FLOYD CENTRAL 157, NEW ALBANY 172, PROVIDENCE 223, JEFFERSONVILLE 238
At Covered Bridge GC, par-36
Floyd Central: Paige Giovenco 35, Chloe Cook 40, Trinity Bramer 40, Rachael Shaffer 42, Keely Page 47.
New Albany: Abby Reavis 41, Maddie Daniel 43, Sarah Jefferson 44, Kaidyn Wardlaw 44, Avery Carroll 45.
Providence: Claire Cassis 51, S. Gohmann 52, A. Wilt 60, M. Blume 60, I. Smith 71.
Jeffersonville: Laken Tetley 42, Hadley Hannon 63, Peters 66, Isabella Rodriguez 67, Brunson 68.
.
WEDNESDAY: FLOYD CENTRAL 154, NEW ALBANY 177, PROVIDENCE 208, JEFFERSONVILLE 229
At Champions Pointe GC, par-36
Floyd Central: Giovenco 35, Cook 38, Bramer 39, Page 42, Shaffer 45.
New Albany: Wardlaw 43, Jefferson 44, Carroll 44, Reavis 46, Daniel 49.
Providence: Cassis 39, Gohmann 51, Wilt 57, Morton 61, Smith 67.
Jeffersonville: Tetley 44, Hannon 59, Rodriguez 59, Brunson 67, Peters 69.
.
DRAGONS WIN 3-WAY
JEFFERSONVILLE — Silver Creek won a three-way match against Charlestown and Eastern on Wednesday.
Creek's Mari Howard and Eva Wheatly tied for medalist honors with 56 apiece for the Dragons, who carded a collective 230 at Elk Run Golf Club. The Pirates and Musketeers both fired 248.
Lalia Thomas led Charlestown with a 58 while Isabella Logsdon carded 63.
.
SILVER CREEK 230, CHARLESTOWN 248, EASTERN 248
Medalists: Mari Howard (Silver Creek), Eva Wheatly (Silver Creek) 56.
Silver Creek: Howard 56, Wheatly 56, Leah Hall 58, Audrey Ramsey 60, Ella Preston 69.
Charlestown: Laila Thomas 58, Isabella Logsdon 63, Maggie Seevers 63, Emma McCutcheon 64, Mariah Rawson 70.
Eastern: Abigail Fowler 57, Bethany Fowler 59, Madalyn Bruce 66, Lexi Clift 66.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.