Floyd Central’s Paige Giovenco smashes a tee shot during last year’s Corydon Central Sectional at Old Capital Golf Club. Wednesday, Giovenco wrapped up medalist honors in the Sunnyside Classic with her second straight 1-under-par 35.

Led by medalist Paige Giovenco, the Floyd Central girls’ golf team captured the Sunnyside Classic, which concluded Wednesday.

Behind the sophomore’s total of 2-under-par 70, the Highlanders carded a collective 311 in the two-day, two-course event. New Albany was second with a 349 while Providence placed third (431) and Jeffersonville finished fourth (467).

Giovenco shot a 1-under 35 at Covered Bridge Golf Club on Tuesday, then followed that up with a 1-under 35 at Champions Pointe on Wednesday.

Chloe Cook, Giovenco’s classmate and teammate, was second individually with a 78. She fired a 40 at Covered Bridge and a 38 at Champions Pointe.

Floyd Central junior Trinity Bramer took third with a 79. She shot 40 at Covered Bridge and 39 at Champions Pointe.

Abby Reavis and Kaidyn Wardlaw each finished with 87 to pace the runner-up Bulldogs. Reavis fired a 41 Tuesday and a 46 Wednesday while Wardlaw carded a 44 Tuesday and a 43 Wednesday.

Claire Cassis was the low scorer for the Pioneers with a 90, which included a 39 Wednesday.

Laken Tetley led the Red Devils with an 86.

SUNNYSIDE CLASSIC

Team scores: Floyd Central 311, New Albany 349, Providence 431, Jeffersonville 467.

Overall medalist: Paige Giovenco (Floyd Central) 70.

TUESDAY: FLOYD CENTRAL 157, NEW ALBANY 172, PROVIDENCE 223, JEFFERSONVILLE 238

At Covered Bridge GC, par-36

Floyd Central: Paige Giovenco 35, Chloe Cook 40, Trinity Bramer 40, Rachael Shaffer 42, Keely Page 47.

New Albany: Abby Reavis 41, Maddie Daniel 43, Sarah Jefferson 44, Kaidyn Wardlaw 44, Avery Carroll 45.

Providence: Claire Cassis 51, S. Gohmann 52, A. Wilt 60, M. Blume 60, I. Smith 71.

Jeffersonville: Laken Tetley 42, Hadley Hannon 63, Peters 66, Isabella Rodriguez 67, Brunson 68.

WEDNESDAY: FLOYD CENTRAL 154, NEW ALBANY 177, PROVIDENCE 208, JEFFERSONVILLE 229

At Champions Pointe GC, par-36

Floyd Central: Giovenco 35, Cook 38, Bramer 39, Page 42, Shaffer 45.

New Albany: Wardlaw 43, Jefferson 44, Carroll 44, Reavis 46, Daniel 49.

Providence: Cassis 39, Gohmann 51, Wilt 57, Morton 61, Smith 67.

Jeffersonville: Tetley 44, Hannon 59, Rodriguez 59, Brunson 67, Peters 69.

DRAGONS WIN 3-WAY

JEFFERSONVILLE — Silver Creek won a three-way match against Charlestown and Eastern on Wednesday. 

Creek's Mari Howard and Eva Wheatly tied for medalist honors with 56 apiece for the Dragons, who carded a collective 230 at Elk Run Golf Club. The Pirates and Musketeers both fired 248.

Lalia Thomas led Charlestown with a 58 while Isabella Logsdon carded 63.  

SILVER CREEK 230, CHARLESTOWN 248, EASTERN 248

     Medalists: Mari Howard (Silver Creek), Eva Wheatly (Silver Creek) 56. 

     Silver Creek: Howard 56, Wheatly 56, Leah Hall 58, Audrey Ramsey 60, Ella Preston 69. 

     Charlestown: Laila Thomas 58, Isabella Logsdon 63, Maggie Seevers 63, Emma McCutcheon 64, Mariah Rawson 70. 

     Eastern: Abigail Fowler 57, Bethany Fowler 59, Madalyn Bruce 66, Lexi Clift 66. 

 

