CORYDON — Floyd Central rolled to victory over New Albany, Providence and host Corydon Central in a quad-match Wednesday afternoon at Old Capital Golf Club.
Zoe Hoehn shot a career-best 37 to earn medalist honors for the Highlanders, who carded a collective 162 — 27 shots better than the Panthers and 35 better than the Bulldogs and Pioneers.
Haleigh Cullins and Sophie Cook each added 41s for Floyd.
GENERALS TAKE 3RD
SCOTTSBURG — Clarksville finished third in a tri-match against host Scottsburg and Southwestern at Westwood Golf Course on Wednesday afternoon.
Led by medalist Avery Bottorff's 39 the Warriorettes carded a collective 189 — four shots better than the Rebels and 49 better than the Generals.
Tanner Page paced Clarksville with a 53.
SCOTTSBURG 189, SOUTHWESTERN 193, CLARKSVILLE 238
Wednesday at Westwood Golf Course, Scottsburg
Medalist: Avery Bottorff (Scottsburg) 39.
Scottsburg: Bottorff 39, Molly McGannon 47, Makayla Barger 50, Kensley Gambrell 53, Jordyn Johnson 55, Kalyn Sebastian 56.
Southwestern: Belle Crawford 44, Ellie Foley 49, Bella Marcum 50, Adalyn Leach 50, Shahala Brown 55.
Clarksville: Tanner Page 53, Mia Vega-Isaac 57, Sara Vaughn 61, Emily Kaiser 67.
