SELLERSBURG — Behind freshman Trinity Bramer’s 1-over-par round, Floyd Central holds a five-shot lead after the first day of the Sunnyside Classic.
Bramer fired a 37 at Covered Bridge Golf Club to lead the Highlanders, who carded a collective 158. New Albany is five shots back while Jeffersonville (211) is third and Providence fourth (216) in the two-day event.
Play continues today at Champions Pointe.
SUNNYSIDE CLASSIC
First round at Covered Bridge; par-36
Team scores: Floyd Central 158, New Albany 163, Jeffersonville 211, Providence 216.
Floyd Central: Trinity Bramer 37, Zoe Hoehn 39, Sophie Cook 41, Audrey Giovenco 41, Haleigh Cullins 44.
New Albany: Laken Tetley 39, Sarah Jefferson 39, Kennedy Lee 42, Libby Bogdon 43, Maddie Daniel 52.
Jeffersonville: Baylee Lawler 43, Allison Kane 47, Chloe Ortuno 59, Paige Means 62, Danielle Monroe 69.
Providence: Reese Bottorff 47, Abigail Shavers 53, Lilly Chapman 55, Katie Huff 61, C. Pfeiffer 65.
KNIGHT EARNS CO-MEDALIST HONORS
HANOVER — Clarksville’s Karena Knight earned co-medalist honors, but host Southwestern downed the Generals in a dual match Tuesday at Butler Falls Golf Course.
Knight and Southwestern’s Ellie Foley each fired a 43, while the Rebels carded a collective 196 — 17 shots ahead of Clarksville. Also for the Generals, Sara Vaughn shot 53, Summer Neal 58 and Emily Kaiser 59.
“The girls had a great round today,” Clarksville coach Tosha Embry said. “Karena had a better day today, Sara and Emily both shot their personal best today, and Summer continues to be consistent. We’ll keep working and improving into the second half of the season.”
SOUTHWESTERN 196, CLARKSVILLE 213 At Butler Falls GC
Medalists: Karena Knight (Clarksville) 43, Ellie Foley (Southwestern) 43.
Clarksville: Knight 43, Sara Vaughn 53, Summer Neal 58, Emily Kaiser 59.
Southwestern: Foley 43, Belle Crawford 45, Hannah Sampson 54, Ximena Vilchis 54.
