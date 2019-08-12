NORTH VERNON — Floyd Central rolled to a 48-shot Hoosier Hills Conference victory over Jennings County on Monday afternoon.
Haleigh Cullins, the match medalist, carded a 39 to pace the Highlanders, who carded a collective 165 at St. Anne's Golf Course.
Also for Floyd, Zoe Hoehn fired a 40 while Sydney Juliot added a 42 and Sophie Cook a 44.
FLOYD CENTRAL 165, JENNINGS COUNTY 213
Monday at St. Anne's Golf Course, North Vernon
Medalist: Haleigh Cullins (Floyd Central) 39.
Floyd Central: Cullins 39, Zoe Hoehn 40, Sydney Juliot 42, Sophie Cook 44, Jenna Schmidt 51.
OWLS BEAT BULLDOGS, LIONS
SEYMOUR — Led by its co-medalists, host Seymour topped New Albany and Salem in a tri-match on Monday afternoon.
Bridget Marshal and Laken Waskom both shot 4-over-par 40s for the Owls, who fired a collective 182 at Shadowood Golf Course. The Bulldogs were 25 shots back in second, while the Lions didn't field a full team.
Sophomore Kennedy Lee led New Albany with a 48 while freshman Sarah Jefferson added a 51.
SEYMOUR 182, NEW ALBANY 207, SALEM INC.
Monday at Shadowood GC, Seymour
Medalists: Bridget Marshall (Seymour) 40, Laken Waskom (Seymour) 40.
Seymour: Marshall 40, Waskom 40, Jackson 49, Skidmore 53, Knutson 58, Levine 70.
New Albany: Kennedy Lee 48, Sarah Jefferson 51, Madison Daniel 53, Libby Bogdon 55, Jessica Orr 55, Avery Carroll 61.
Salem: Lydia Minton 57, Reagan Wade-Swift 67, M. Roll 72.
