KPage1.jpg

Floyd Central senior Keely Page carded a 6-over-par 42 to lead the Highlanders to wins over New Albany and Providence in a three-way match Tuesday afternoon at Valley View Golf Club.

 Photo courtesy Floyd Central Golf Facebook page

FLOYDS KNOBS — Playing without its top three, Floyd Central won a three-way match against New Albany and Providence on Tuesday afternoon.

The Highlanders carded a collective 175 — three shots better than the Bulldogs and 39 ahead of the Pioneers — at Valley View Golf Club.

New Albany senior Sarah Jefferson earned medalist honors with a 5-over-par 41.

Senior Keely Page paced Floyd with a 42. Whitney Wells and Chelsea Tanner each added a 44 and Abby Wright a 45 for the Highlanders, who played without Paige Giovenco, Trinity Bramer and Chloe Cook.

Also for the Bulldogs, Maddie Daniel shot a 45 while three others carded 46.

Savanna Gohmann and Ainsley Wilt both fired 51 to lead the way for Providence.

.

FLOYD CENTRAL 175, NEW ALBANY 178, PROVIDENCE 214

Tuesday at Valley View Golf Club; par-36

Medalist: Sarah Jefferson (NA) 41.

Floyd Central: Keely Page 42, Whitney Wells 44, Chelsea Tanner 44, Abby Wright 45, Gracelyn Sinex 47.

New Albany: Jefferson 41, Maddie Daniel 45, Kaidyn Wardlaw 46, Abby Reavis 46, Libby Bogdon 46.

Providence: Savanna Gohmann 51, Ainsley Wilt 51, Claire Cassis 52, Riley Morton 60, Madyson Blume 66.

.

MONDAY

’DOGS DOWN OWLS

FLOYDS KNOBS — Led by medalist Sarah Jefferson, New Albany defeated Hoosier Hills Conference-rival Seymour in a dual match Monday afternoon.

Jefferson shot a 2-over-par 38 to lead the Bulldogs, who carded a collective 165 — 42 shots better than the Owls — at Valley View.

Also for New Albany, Libby Bogdon added a 39 and nearly had an ace on the second hole. Freshman Kaidyn Wardlaw and Maddie Daniel both fired 44s to round out the team score.

.

NEW ALBANY 165, SEYMOUR 207

Monday at Valley View GC

Medalist: Sarah Jefferson (NA) 38.

New Albany: Jefferson 38, Bogdon 39, Wardlaw 44, Daniel 44, Avery Carroll 47, Reavis 48, Sienna Dietrich 58.

Seymour: L. Jackson 39, L. Stuckwisch 49, K. Cottrill 56, E. Followell 63, E. Windley 66, M. Ruiz 68, L. Combs-Smith 71.

.

FLOYD TOPS PANTHERS

FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central downed HHC-rival Jennings County in a dual match Monday.

Led by Chelsea Tanner, the Highlanders carded a collective 179 — 12 shots better than the Panthers — at Valley View.

Jennings’ Sophia Curry shot a 3-over-par 39 to earn medalist honors.

.

FLOYD CENTRAL 179, JENNINGS COUNTY 191

Monday at Valley View GC

Medalist: Sophia Curry (JC) 39.

Floyd Central: Tanner 41, Wright 42, Wells 48, Abi Daily 48, Sinex 50.

Jennings: Curry 39, Alexis Carson 42, Lauren Galvan 51, Shelby Davis 59, Rachael Manning 64, Dakota Carr 68.

Tags

Trending Video