FLOYDS KNOBS — Playing without its top three, Floyd Central won a three-way match against New Albany and Providence on Tuesday afternoon.
The Highlanders carded a collective 175 — three shots better than the Bulldogs and 39 ahead of the Pioneers — at Valley View Golf Club.
New Albany senior Sarah Jefferson earned medalist honors with a 5-over-par 41.
Senior Keely Page paced Floyd with a 42. Whitney Wells and Chelsea Tanner each added a 44 and Abby Wright a 45 for the Highlanders, who played without Paige Giovenco, Trinity Bramer and Chloe Cook.
Also for the Bulldogs, Maddie Daniel shot a 45 while three others carded 46.
Savanna Gohmann and Ainsley Wilt both fired 51 to lead the way for Providence.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 175, NEW ALBANY 178, PROVIDENCE 214
Tuesday at Valley View Golf Club; par-36
Medalist: Sarah Jefferson (NA) 41.
Floyd Central: Keely Page 42, Whitney Wells 44, Chelsea Tanner 44, Abby Wright 45, Gracelyn Sinex 47.
New Albany: Jefferson 41, Maddie Daniel 45, Kaidyn Wardlaw 46, Abby Reavis 46, Libby Bogdon 46.
Providence: Savanna Gohmann 51, Ainsley Wilt 51, Claire Cassis 52, Riley Morton 60, Madyson Blume 66.
.
MONDAY
’DOGS DOWN OWLS
FLOYDS KNOBS — Led by medalist Sarah Jefferson, New Albany defeated Hoosier Hills Conference-rival Seymour in a dual match Monday afternoon.
Jefferson shot a 2-over-par 38 to lead the Bulldogs, who carded a collective 165 — 42 shots better than the Owls — at Valley View.
Also for New Albany, Libby Bogdon added a 39 and nearly had an ace on the second hole. Freshman Kaidyn Wardlaw and Maddie Daniel both fired 44s to round out the team score.
.
NEW ALBANY 165, SEYMOUR 207
Monday at Valley View GC
Medalist: Sarah Jefferson (NA) 38.
New Albany: Jefferson 38, Bogdon 39, Wardlaw 44, Daniel 44, Avery Carroll 47, Reavis 48, Sienna Dietrich 58.
Seymour: L. Jackson 39, L. Stuckwisch 49, K. Cottrill 56, E. Followell 63, E. Windley 66, M. Ruiz 68, L. Combs-Smith 71.
.
FLOYD TOPS PANTHERS
FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central downed HHC-rival Jennings County in a dual match Monday.
Led by Chelsea Tanner, the Highlanders carded a collective 179 — 12 shots better than the Panthers — at Valley View.
Jennings’ Sophia Curry shot a 3-over-par 39 to earn medalist honors.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 179, JENNINGS COUNTY 191
Monday at Valley View GC
Medalist: Sophia Curry (JC) 39.
Floyd Central: Tanner 41, Wright 42, Wells 48, Abi Daily 48, Sinex 50.
Jennings: Curry 39, Alexis Carson 42, Lauren Galvan 51, Shelby Davis 59, Rachael Manning 64, Dakota Carr 68.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.