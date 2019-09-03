HENRYVILLE — Henryville held off Jeffersonville by six shots in a match Tuesday afternoon at Champions Pointe Golf Club.
Allison Horn fired a 46 and Olivia Guernsey added a 49 for the Hornets, who carded a collective 200. Allison Kane shot a 44 for the Red Devils, who finished with a 206.
New Washington's Katlyn Price, playing as an individual, earned medalist honors with a 1-over-par 37. Price parred eight holes and bogeyed the par-5 third in her round.
HENRYVILLE 200, JEFFERSONVILLE 206
Tuesday at Champions Pointe GC, par-36
Medalist: Katlyn Price (New Washington) 37.
Henryville: Allison Horn 46, Olivia Guernsey 49, Taytum Easton 50, Sydney Kleinert 55, Annie Spicer 69, Alli Thompson 69.
Jeffersonville: Allison Kane 44, Baylee Lawler 53, Haley Foster 54, Chloe Ortuna 55.
STRICKER LEADS DRAGONS TO WIN
CORYDON — Silver Creek shot a season-best score to beat Crawford County and North Harrison in a tri-match Tuesday afternoon at Old Capital Golf Club.
Led by medalist Jacy Stricker's 8-over-par 44 the Dragons carded a collective 214 — 11 shots ahead of the Wolfpack and 23 better than the Lady Cats.
"Everyone had some really good stretches on the course and played well," Silver Creek coach Matt Graston said. "Great round for Jacy, that is her low for the year. I think the girls are starting to focus more. Hopefully they can pick up some momentum heading into conference."
SILVER CREEK 214, CRAWFORD COUNTY 225, NORTH HARRISON 237
Medalist: Jacy Stricker (Silver Creek) 44.
Silver Creek: Stricker 44, Olivia Burton 54, Morgan Gargano 57, Lana Dobson 59.
Crawford County: Amanda Coomer 51, Tasha Wiseman 52, Paige Wilburn 60, Hanna Poe 62.
North Harrison: Alexis Blessinger 52, Kenzie Koch 60, Halle Baumgardner 61, Blaine Whitaker 64.
