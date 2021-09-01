CORYDON — Led by medalist Sarah Jefferson, New Albany rolled to victory in a quad-match Wednesday afternoon.
Jefferson fired a 2-over-par 38 at Old Capital Golf Club to lead the Bulldogs, who carded a collective 167. Corydon Central was second with a 178 while Clarksville took third with a 278. North Harrison didn’t field a full team.
Also for New Albany, Kennedy Lee fired a 39, Libby Bogdon a 42 and Avery Carroll a 48.
Emma Rowland paced the Panthers with a 41.
Emily Kaiser led Clarksville with a 60.
NEW ALBANY 167, CORYDON CENTRAL 178, CLARKSVILLE 278, NORTH HARRISON INC.
Wednesday at Old Capital GC
Medalist: Sarah Jefferson (NA) 38.
New Albany: Jefferson 38, Kennedy Lee 39, Libby Bogdon 42, Avery Carroll 48.
Clarksville: Emily Kaiser 60, Summer Neal 65, Leslie North 70, Anna Horvath 72.
Corydon Central: Emma Rowland 41, Abby Russel 44, Chloe Cannon 45, Ivy Smith 48, Gracelyn Anderson 61.
CUBS WIN TRI-MATCH
HENRYVILLE — Led by medalist Keara Eder, Madison won a tri-match against Scottsburg and Henryville.
Eder fired a 6-over-par 42 at Champions Pointe Golf Club to lead the Cubs, who carded a collective 199. The Warriors were second with 217 while the Hornets didn’t field a full team.
Lilly Bindner fired a 58 to lead Henryville while Emma Wallis added 66 and Olivia Parmenter 68.
“It was good to see Lilly play in her first match. She has the potential to be in the 40s by the end of the season,” Henryville coach Robin Embry said. “Emma and Olivia have a couple of things to correct and they’ll be scoring in the 50s.”
.
MADISON 199, SCOTTSBURG 217, HENRYVILLE INC.
Wednesday at Champions Pointe GC; par-36
Medalist: Keara Eder (Madison) 42.
Henryville: Lilly Bindner 58, Emma Wallis 66, Olivia Parmenter 68.
