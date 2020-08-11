FLOYDS KNOBS — Sarah Jefferson shot a 3-over-par 39 to lead New Albany to victories over Floyd Central and Providence in a three-way match Tuesday afternoon at Valley View Golf Club.
The sophomore’s nine-hole round, which included a birdie, two bogeys and a double-bogey, helped the Bulldogs card a collective 182. Floyd Central, which played without its top three players, shot 189 while Providence took third with 228.
Freshman Trinity Bramer fired a 44 to lead the Highlanders.
Senior Reese Bottorff carded a 51 to lead the Pioneers in their season-opening match.
NEW ALBANY 182, FLOYD CENTRAL 189, PROVIDENCE 228
Medalist: Sarah Jefferson (New Albany) 39.
New Albany: Jefferson 39, Maddie Daniel 47, Laken Tetley 48, Libby Bogdon 48, Avery Carroll 52, Kate Daniel 57.
Floyd Central: Trinity Bramer 44, Audrey Giovenco 47, J. Bane 47, C. Hadley 51, K. Page 52, A. Dailey 53.
Providence: Reese Bottorff 51, Lilly Chapman 53, Abigail Shavers 57, Katie Huff 67.
KNIGHT LEADS GENERALS TO WIN
HENRYVILLE — Karena Knight earned medalist honors to lead Clarksville to a dual match victory over host Henryville on Tuesday afternoon at Champions Pointe Golf Club.
Knight carded a 41 for the Generals, who shot a collective 233 — 15 shots better than the Hornets.
Also for Clarksville, Emily Kaiser and Summer Neal each carded 63 while Sara Vaughn shot 66.
“I’m really happy with how the girls played,” Generals coach Tosha Embry said. “It’s nice to pick up a win the first time out, especially on a tough course. This is only Emily’s second season playing and Summer sat out last season with an injury, so it was great to see them play well today. Everyone felt like they left a few shots out there, which makes me confident that our team score is going to keep improving throughout the season.”
Taytum Easton paced the Hornets with a 47 while Sydney Kleinert shot 57.
CLARKSVILLE 233, HENRYVILLE 248
Wednesday at Champions Pointe GC
Medalist: Karena Knight (Clarksville) 41.
Clarksville: Knight 41, Emily Kaiser 63, Summer Neal 63, Sara Vaughn 66.
Henryville: Taytum Easton 47, Sydney Kleinert 57, Annie Spicer 72, Emma Wallis 72.
