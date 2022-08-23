9-18-21_Girls_Golf_Sectional_13853-1.jpg (copy)

New Albany’s Sarah Jefferson pitches a ball onto the green during last year’s Corydon Central Sectional at Old Capital Golf Club. This past Saturday, Jefferson helped the Bulldogs to a second-place finish in the Washington Invitational. She shot a 79 to tie for fifth individually.

FLOYDS KNOBS — Led by medalist Sarah Jefferson, New Albany defeated Jennings County in a Hoosier Hills Conference dual match Monday. 

Jefferson fired an even-par 36 to lead the Bulldogs to a season-best 164 at Valley View Golf Club. The Panthers carded a collective 185. 

Also for New Albany, Kaidyn Wardlaw added a 40, Abby Reavis a 42 and Maddie Daniel a 46. 

NEW ALBANY 164, JENNINGS COUNTY 185

Monday at Valley View GC

     Medalist: Sarah Jefferson (NA) 36. 

     New Albany: Jefferson 36, Kaidyn Wardlaw 40, Abby Reavis 42, Maddie Daniel 46, Avery Carroll 49, Sienna Dietrich 51. 

     Jennings County: Curry 40, Courson 42, Galvan 42, Manning 61, Davis 61, Carr 68. 

DEVILS DOWN GENERALS, HORNETS

JEFFERSONVILLE — Led by medalist Hadley Hannon, host Jeffersonville beat Clarksville and Henryville in a three-way match Monday afternoon. 

Hannon shot a 56 for the Red Devils, who totaled a 250 at Elk Run Golf Club. The Generals carded a collective 265 while the Hornets fielded an incomplete squad. 

JEFFERSONVILLE 250, CLARKSVILLE 265, HENRYVILLE INC. 

Monday at Elk Run GC

Medalist: Hadley Hannon (Jeff) 56. 

Jeff: Hannon 56, Isabella Rodriguez 62, Marina Brunson 66, Lauren Peters 66, Katie Meyer 66. 

Clarksville: Kaylin Lemke 62, Anna Horvath 65, Lina Howlett 68, Leslie North 70. 

Henryville: Emma Wallis 65. 

