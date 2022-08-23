FLOYDS KNOBS — Led by medalist Sarah Jefferson, New Albany defeated Jennings County in a Hoosier Hills Conference dual match Monday.
Jefferson fired an even-par 36 to lead the Bulldogs to a season-best 164 at Valley View Golf Club. The Panthers carded a collective 185.
Also for New Albany, Kaidyn Wardlaw added a 40, Abby Reavis a 42 and Maddie Daniel a 46.
.
NEW ALBANY 164, JENNINGS COUNTY 185
Monday at Valley View GC
Medalist: Sarah Jefferson (NA) 36.
New Albany: Jefferson 36, Kaidyn Wardlaw 40, Abby Reavis 42, Maddie Daniel 46, Avery Carroll 49, Sienna Dietrich 51.
Jennings County: Curry 40, Courson 42, Galvan 42, Manning 61, Davis 61, Carr 68.
.
DEVILS DOWN GENERALS, HORNETS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Led by medalist Hadley Hannon, host Jeffersonville beat Clarksville and Henryville in a three-way match Monday afternoon.
Hannon shot a 56 for the Red Devils, who totaled a 250 at Elk Run Golf Club. The Generals carded a collective 265 while the Hornets fielded an incomplete squad.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 250, CLARKSVILLE 265, HENRYVILLE INC.
Monday at Elk Run GC
Medalist: Hadley Hannon (Jeff) 56.
Jeff: Hannon 56, Isabella Rodriguez 62, Marina Brunson 66, Lauren Peters 66, Katie Meyer 66.
Clarksville: Kaylin Lemke 62, Anna Horvath 65, Lina Howlett 68, Leslie North 70.
Henryville: Emma Wallis 65.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.